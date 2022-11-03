While the spike in homelessness and addiction in Pulaski County, it can be a daunting task to tackle. A few working people in Somerset plan to hold a Unity March in the Judiciary Square to build solidarity and build trust with those in need in the local area of the County
Callie Hayes, Kennedy Parks, and Bridgette Fitzgerald, with the help of The Welcome House Inc., plan to hold the march on Friday at 6 p.m.
While the flyer promoting the event lists the march ending at 8 p.m., Fitzgerald claimed in an interview that there is no official ending time.
“We’re going to start at 6 p.m. and go from there. There’s going to be a couple people there who are going to sing. We’re going to have three or four pastors that are in the community that are going to say a prayer, and anyone that wants to come and say a few words are welcome also,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s the cold winter months. We decided to meet up there and do a prayer vigil and then do a small march to bring awareness for the homeless to Somerset and see how it goes.”
Fitzgerald has been working with The Welcome House Inc. for years and credits it to keeping her clean. An addict and formerly homeless herself, she’s been sober for five-and-a-half years and seeks to end homelessness.
“We work with the homeless to find any kind of services they need. Whether it be from getting their ID’s, to getting their social security card. Help with jobs. If they need rehab, we help them get into rehab and sober living. Any kind of services. That will help them move forward instead of backward. Our goal is to see the unhoused housed. We also sign them up for housing and get them on the housing list,” she said. “We keep our vehicles loaded down with snacks and bottled water, hygiene packs, blankets. Whatever they need. We stay in touch with them as much as possible.”
She also mentioned the New Life Church in Ferguson which holds a “warming center” during the winter months. The church provides warmth and meals to people who don’t have it. She and her colleagues are committed to their goals of keeping struggling people safe.
“We’re hoping to do big things here in the Lake Cumberland Area,” she said.
Fitzgerald says that The Welcome House will go out “on a daily basis” to areas where homeless people try to find safety like in tunnels, under bridges, or in alleyways.
“We just get out and drive around and see what we can do for them to help get people off the street,” she said.
Since the closing of “Over My Head,” Somerset has no homeless shelters, and Fitzgerald claims that despite the support many Pulaski Countians claim to give the homeless, she feels she’s often working against the city of Somerset.
“I’ve been to a city council meeting before… I’m not going to say I’m not welcome there, but they’re not very fond of the word ‘homeless,’” she said. “The homeless in Somerset, I don’t want to say the word ‘harassed,’ but they get harassed. They’re not welcome to sit around downtown. It’s been told to us that the city wants them to get pushed out into the County… their camps and their belongings are picked up, and they’re trashed.”
Fitzgerald says that many feel homelessness and addiction are a “personal choice.” While this is true to some degree, Fitzgerald says that people often make these choices thanks to the environment they came up in.
She referenced a quote by the late anti-Apartheid activist and Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu which reads “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”
Says Fitzgerald, “I know we have choices… A lot of [addicts] don’t even know where to begin to get on their feet. And then when they make that first step, then they run into a roadblock… We’re not trying to build a shelter where we can just house them and not try to help them, but it would be helpful if we had a community center where we can work with each individual instead of having to do it out here on the street.”
People who do have a place to call home can often take for granted a readily available shelter and may feel detached from homeless people. She says it’s best to then think of homeless people as if they were your family.
“They are somebody’s mother. They are someone’s father. Brother, sister, son, and daughter. We just want to show them that they are loved and that they matter,” she says. “This can happen to any person at any given time. This doesn’t just happen to an addict. Just anyone can lose their job, get down and discouraged… get evicted. It can happen to anyone… We’re just trying to bring awareness, because a lot of times, if it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind. Life is busy. A lot of people don’t know that Somerset has a growing homeless population. Since Over My Head closed, it’s probably doubled.”
Above all, Fitzgerald wants to share her belief in Christianity and how she feels it has the power to help people and change their lives.
Said Fitzgerald, “We have to love like Jesus loves. That is my motto.”
