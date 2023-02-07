The University of the Cumberlands has achieved a lot in Dr. Larry Cockrum's time at the school. And if he has anything to say about it, there's much more still to be accomplished.
Cockrum was the featured speaker on Tuesday at the February membership luncheon of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, at The Center for Rural Development. After joining the Williamsburg, Ky. institution of higher learning in 2005, coming there from the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, Cockrum served as Vice President for Academic Affairs before being named the school's president in 2015.
Under his leadership, the student body has been transformed, becoming Kentucky's third-largest institution of higher education and the fastest-growing private non-profit doctoral-granting college in the country. Enrollment has increased from 1,700 students to nearly 20,000. Around 5,000 students enrolled last semester were undergraduates, and over 14,500 graduate students.
And Cockrum was pleased to share with the Chamber crowd how it was accomplished.
"Seventeen years ago, we moved into the online education market, and over that time, we developed a robust online delivery system," he said. "Our first move into online education was in teacher education. When I first came to Kentucky, it was the first place where I'd been where, if you're a teacher, you had to obtain a Masters Degree by your fifth year or you couldn't remain a teacher.
"So when I looked at the numbers at that point in time, there were about 50,000 teachers in the state of Kentucky; 25,000 of them needed further education at some point in time," he added. "I thought, 'Well, that's a no-brainer, we can get into that business.'"
So University of the Cumberlands became the first Kentucky college to develop a fully online Masters program. Cockrum had hoped to tap into about 10 percent of that market in the state, but the school has claimed about 38 percent of it instead.
Cockrum said that UC sought to be "intentional in making sure that there are jobs at the end of the program." They were one of the first schools to develop a Masters Degree in Cybersecurity, an increasingly in-demand field in an online world. And UC has been recognized as one of the top 10 schools in the country for its Masters in Global Business with Blockchain Technology.
"It's our belief that the university must partner with industry to develop tomorrow's workforce and deliver an education at the cost within the means of our students," said Cockrum. "There must be a return on investment for those students."
The growth of online programs has allowed UC to stay true to its mission. Cockrum said they'e built their online and graduate programs on three key ideas — quality of instruction, affordability, and service to the student. He said the notion of "the Cumberlands Commitment" is based around the the idea that UC offers a "clear and affordable path" to a college degree.
"Four years ago, we reset our tuition by dropping it 57 percent for our traditional on-campus students," he said. "Here's what we hoped would happen when we did that: We went from $23,000 to $9,875 a year. One, we hoped it would increase the student head count on campus. Two, we wanted to increase the number of students from Kentucky. Three, we wanted to balance the number of student-athletes and general students on campus. Four, we wanted to decrease (need) for federal loans for our students. And five, we wanted to lower our discount rate."
The results have been successful. Student head count has increased by 697 individuals, with Kentucky residents going from from 53 percent to over 65 percent on campus. Student-athletes went from outnumbering other students by a margin of 62 percent to 38 percent to the current total favoring general students 54 percent to 46 percent. Students have shown over $1,500 less in federal loans borrowed per year, and UC lowered its discount rate from 69.2 percent to 36.5 percent.
"We want to make pricing simple," said Cockrum, noting that 44 percent of UC students are first-generation college students. "We don't have any book charges. We don't have any lab fees. We don't have any parking stickers. We don't have any of that. We have two charges: the charge of tuition, which is $9,875, and a room-and-board charge of $9,300, for a total cost of just a little over $19,000."
Information provided by Cockrum showed that total of $19,175 being lower than the average for Kentucky public higher education institutions by around $3,000 and over $22,000 less than the average Kentucky private university tuition.
"According to U.S. News and World Report, the University of the Cumberlands students, on average, have the lowest student loan debt and highest percentage of social mobility of any university in Kentucky," said Cockrum.
The next move in Cumberlands Commitment is to raise $200,000,000 for scholarship funding to help students afford their educational experience even better, with UC setting aside $100,000,000 as a matching figure. Cockrum called it a "bold and lofty goal" but the school is going to give it "our best effort."
He added, "When I think about the students and the families that it will help over the long haul, I'm convinced it's a just and lofty goal we need to attempt. Many schools have large endowments, but the monies are not used to directly impact the cost of education for the students and their families."
Cockrum believes achieving this goal can lessen the average out-of-pocket for UC students from $8,000 annually to around $3,000.
"The group of students that this helps the most are those who come from working-class families or middle-class families. It will help the families who make too much money to get Pell (grant) monies, but cannot afford the cost of an education without going into debt or getting a second mortgage on a home," he said. "In my opinion, it's one of the most important maneuvers that we can make as a university."
Following his address, Cockrum was given an official "Friend of the Chamber" designation by current Chamber board president Shawn Daugherty.
