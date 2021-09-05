In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility vehicles and a Camry sedan are parked on the empty storage lot outside a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. A global shortage of computer chips has forced automakers to temporarily close factories, limiting production and driving up prices. The coronavirus delta variant is now causing shortages of other parts. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)