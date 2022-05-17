[NOTE: This article has been corrected to reflect that Rep. Baker will face Democrat challenger Bryon J. Vaught of Burnside in the November General Election.]
On Tuesday, two state House races appeared on local ballots — though only one was still facing opposition in the May Primary.
Ken Upchurch, current state representative from Wayne County, came out on top yet again for the 52nd District. Upchurch won the district overall with a total of 4,814 votes for the district over his opponent, fellow Republican Othel Wayne King from McCreary, with 3,180 total votes.
The 52nd district consists of three different counties in a portion of Pulaski, and all of Wayne, and McCreary.
King, Upchurch's opponent, secured a win from his home county, 1,513 votes to 985, but it wasn’t enough to put him on top for the district.
“All three counties have come through big for me tonight.” Upchurch said. “Pulaski came through huge tonight. I am thankful for that, and it was a close one in McCreary.”
Upchurch chairs the Transportation Committee in the Kentucky House of Representatives.
“Being able to oversee projects for the Lake Cumberland area as a whole is a key toward the growth in this area,” said Upchurch.
Upchurch brings experience in representing his district serving from January of 1999 until December 2010 and again from February 2013 to current. This gives him second seniority in the Kentucky senate and sixth in the Kentucky house.
“Seniority means a lot to the Lake Cumberland area, said Upchurch. “I am looking forward to continue serving the community and see the area keep growing.”
Meanwhile Shane Baker of Somerset cleared one hurdle on his path toward a second term as the 85th District state representative.
“I am grateful for the people of Pulaski County and Laurel County. I am looking forward to serving them again,” said Baker.
The 85th district consists largely of the eastern half of Pulaski and a small portion of the northwestern portion of Laurel.
His two opponents in the Republican Primary — John P. Alexander from Somerset and Daniel Carmack from London — had both officially withdrawn from the race but were still on the ballots. Alexander received a total of 1,641 votes and Carmack 1,771 for the district.
Baker received 4,601 votes overall — securing his status as winner even if he hadn't been the only candidate left in the race for the Republican nomination.
Rep. Baker will now face a challenge in the General Election this November from Burnside's Bryon J. Vaught, who is running as a Democrat, to represent Pulaski and Laurel precincts in the 85th District.
