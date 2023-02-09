It's not uncommon for a politician on the right to go after something on the left. In this case, it's the left lane on the roadway.
State Rep. Ken Upchurch of Wayne County, whose District 52 territory sees him representing the southern part of Pulaski County, has submitted a bill in Frankfort that got a very public stamp of approval on Thursday morning.
That came from radio host Matt Jones on the popular program Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR), who — despite Jones' own political leanings to the left — said he was in favor of the Republican Upchurch's bill.
"Ken Upchurch has brought a bill up that would allow police to pull you over and fine you if you don't drive at least the speed limit in the passing lane," said Jones, eliciting laughter and a quick response from co-host Ryan Lemond, "People have been begging for that for as long as I've been alive. Finally, somebody's going to do this?"
"I'm for it," added Jones, to which Lemond replied, "Amen."
Jones went on to say that the bill gives "an interesting view of what the speed limit is," pointing out that if the speed limit is set at 75 miles per hour, going over even to 76 mph is technically breaking the law.
"So in theory, it's almost like they're saying you can only drive exactly 75 miles an hour," said Jones. "So they might need to clarify that, but I'm for it ..."
Co-host Shannon "the Dude" Grigsby said it's "actually giving you a free pass to speed," to which Jones noted that if one is pulled over, the excuse that they're required to go over 75 mph could be given, or else they'd be going to slow.
"That's the kind of common-sense law I want from the state," said Jones. He later said that he didn't know who Ken Upchurch is, "but I'm going to give him an up vote for this. We need to pass this. Get this on the calendar, right after sports gambling. I want the left-lane law passed."
The bill in question is House Bill 149, and the summary available through the legislature.ky.gov describes it as follows: "Amend KRS 189.340, regarding passing and overtaking of vehicles on the roadway, to prohibit traveling in the left-most lane of an interstate or limited access highway with multiple lanes of travel in each direction at a speed lower than the posted maximum speed limit; provide exceptions; amend KRS 189.990 to set a fine of $25 for a violation; make fine prepayable; exempt violations from the payment of court costs or other fees imposed under KRS Chapter 24A."
The entire bill is available to read on legislature.ky.gov.
Upchurch, who was in legislative session for most of the day Thursday, had heard that the bill was discussed on KSR, but wasn't able to listen for himself. Still, getting that kind of publicity for the bill wasn't something Upchurch was going to argue with.
"I know (Jones) tweeted about it (Wednesday) and then I heard they talked about it today," said Upchurch, "so that's good."
Jones had re-tweeted a statement from the Bluegrass Politics account — which commented "See, if they put constitutional amendments like this on the ballot, those would pass" — and added, "See THESE are the kind of bills I can get behind (sic)."
Upchurch said he was compelled to bring the issue to a bill as it's something other states have been addressing.
"Obviously, you can drive in the left lane, but you can't camp out in the left lane," said Upchurch. "My motto on it is, camp at one of our beautiful state parks, but not in the left lane.
"It is a problem as far as a safety issue, on several fronts," he added. "You get frustrated drivers who try to pass when they shouldn't pass and try to get around someone. You just get people who drive in that left lane and then you're going up a good clip, and you've got a car in the right lane and a car in the left lane and you're coming up on it and they're just holding (up) traffic. I notice it a lot just driving back and forth to Frankfort on U.S. 27 and U.S. 127. The interstates are just as bad. ... The left lane is meant for passing, and then get back over in the right hand lane."
Currently, there is "language" in Kentucky law along these lines, said Upchurch, but his bill would introduce the $25 fine, "which is equal to driving without having a seatbelt on."
He added, "I've had a lot of people wanting to have a lot more drastic penalties ... but I think a $25 penalty should be sufficient."
Addressing the point made on KSR about having to speed after being fined for going too slow, Upchurch said, "We have speed limits for a reason. So if you've got someone camping out in the left lane, if you're on a stretch of highway — say it's 55 mph — and you've got someone camping out in the left lane driving 35 mph, and you can't get around them, that's a problem. So this is meant to send a message to encourage those people to get in the right-hand lane."
The bill was introduced Tuesday in the state House of Representatives and went to the Committee on Committees. It has not yet been referred to the Transportation Committee. Upchurch expects that to happen next week, with a hearing possibly the week after that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.