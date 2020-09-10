UPDATE 7:07 p.m. — Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk identified the deceased victims as the drivers of the vehicles involved. Michael Duvall, 61, was from Elizabethtown, Ky. Penny Lynn Brown, 42, was from Carrollton, Ky.
Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle, head-on collision which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on East Ky. 80.
According to Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred around 2:50 p.m. near the Pulaski-Laurel County line. Deputy Coroner Gerald Collingsworth had pronounced two individuals deceased at the scene, while a woman was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.
At press time, PCSO Dep. Dan Pevley is leading the investigation into the accident's cause. More information is expected to be released pending notification of victims' families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.