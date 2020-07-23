[UPDATE: This article has been updated to clarify the source of the petroleum spill.]
Water customers in Burnside are being asked to conserve water due to a petroleum spill in the waters of Lake Cumberland.
According to Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team Chief Doug Baker, the oil is draining from the pipes of a Burnside Municipal Waterworks auxiliary intake which apparently capsized overnight.
The City of Burnside sought to assure the public that water currently coming from taps is safe.
"There is absolutely nothing wrong with the water as we are currently not pumping from the river and our tank is full," according to a statement from the City of Burnside.
The city thanked everyone for their cooperation.
