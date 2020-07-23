An advisory from Burnside Municipal Waterworks for customers to conserve water has been lifted a few hours after it was first issued.
The earlier notice advised customers that there had been a petroleum spill; however, since the City's tank was full, the water company was "currently not pumping from the river."
The source of the spill has been determined to be a capsized intake used by the City of Burnside. While booms have been placed to soak up the oil draining from the intake's pumps, it will be Monday before the it can actually be removed.
In the meantime, the City lifted its initial water advisory just after 2 p.m. Thursday, noting that now "water may be used as normal."
