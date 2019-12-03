Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price was arrested Monday night and charged with DUI.
According to the Pulaski County Detention Center, Price was booked into the jail at 9:55 p.m. after being arrested east of Somerset by the Kentucky State Police.
Price, 49, of Somerset, was also charged with Careless Driving and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
According to the citation filed by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress, Price was pulled over at 8:35 p.m. Monday night at the Barnesburg-Ky. 80 connector.
Trp. Childress reported that he observed a white 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on E. Ky. 80 and "weaving in the roadway" — striking the rumble strip twice and crossing the center line three times. The vehicle then failed to signal a lane change from the outer to inner lane before again not signaling to turn left onto Pine Hill Road, according to the citation.
Once Trp. Childress made contact with the driver, Price, the trooper reported detecting "the strong odor of alcoholic beverages from inside the vehicle" as well as Price having "red glazed eyes and slow speech."
According to the citation, Price "was unstable on his feet and slow to follow directions." The trooper reported that Price smelled of alcohol as well.
"Mr. Price stated he had been to a business meeting and had not drank any alcoholic beverages," Trp. Childress wrote, adding that Price did indicate that he'd taken prescribed Adderall.
The citation goes on to recount the deputy judge's field sobriety test, indicating that Price had difficulty maintaining balance and could not properly turn or touch heel to toe on his steps.
At the scene, according to the citation, Price refused a PBT (preliminary breath test). He was then arrested and transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he was read implied consent and attempted to contact his attorney, according to the citation. After 20 minutes, when the unidentified attorney couldn't be reached, Price also refused the blood test and was lodged in PCDC.
Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer, explained that it was standard procedure to allow someone in custody for suspected DUI around 15 minutes to contact an attorney and to allow the driver to ultimately refuse having his or her blood drawn.
"The only time we would get a warrant [for a blood test] is for a fatality," Trp. Pennington said, "when there is going to be a death investigation."
Price was released on his own recognizance at 5:56 a.m. Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in Pulaski District Court on December 16.
District court cases are typically prosecuted by the Office of County Attorney, which also works with Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
"I'm not sure at this point what role my office will play in the case," County Attorney Martin Hatfield said Tuesday when asked who might handle this case. "But any conflict I might have would apply to my entire office."
Price himself had not responded to messages at press time but was back on the job, according to Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley.
"As of this morning, I do not have enough information available to assess the situation," Kelley said. "My understanding is that Deputy Price had left a meeting with a developer for our new industrial park. He was in a county vehicle, which is normal. I know that he was at work as of 6:30 a.m. this morning.
"I have conferred with our County Attorney," the judge-executive continued, "and he has advised me to continue Mr. Price's employment and responsibilities pending any further outcomes."
