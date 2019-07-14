[UPDATE 12:20 p.m.: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of Bobby Wood.]
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has issued a Golden Alert for Bobby Wood, 79, of Cliffside Drive.
Mr. Wood is described as 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has white hair and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and white checked lounge pants. He wasn't wearing shoes and, according to his spouse, is in good physical condition.
He was reported missing from his home about 4:57 a.m. Sunday (July 14) morning. It is believed that Mr. Wood walked away and may have been confused/disoriented when he left the house.
An extensive search is ongoing by PCSO, Pulaski County Emergency Management, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, the Special Response Team and others.
Anyone with information regarding Mr. Wood's whereabouts should call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 606-678-5145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.