The search for two missing boys has ended with their successful location.
Just after noon on Thursday morning, Major Jeff Hancock of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that Lt. Bobby Jones had located the male juveniles, aged 10 and 6, in the woods not far from where they were last seen in the Slate Branch community around 9 p.m Wednesday night.
Multiple agencies and volunteers were involved in the search that branched out from Hidden Loop Drive. Hancock said that the agency's helicopter has been deployed as well as K-9 and drones as the search continues.
