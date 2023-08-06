Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 599 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 33 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY BATH ELLIOTT ESTILL FLEMING MENIFEE MONTGOMERY POWELL ROWAN IN NORTHEAST KENTUCKY JOHNSON MARTIN IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY LAUREL MCCREARY PULASKI ROCKCASTLE WAYNE WHITLEY IN SOUTHEAST KENTUCKY BELL BREATHITT CLAY FLOYD HARLAN JACKSON KNOTT KNOX LEE LESLIE LETCHER MAGOFFIN MORGAN OWSLEY PERRY PIKE WOLFE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANNVILLE, BARBOURVILLE, BEATTYVILLE, BOONEVILLE, BRODHEAD, BURNSIDE, CAMARGO, CAMPTON, CLAY CITY, COAL RUN, CORBIN, CUMBERLAND, ELKHORN CITY, FLEMINGSBURG, FRENCHBURG, HARLAN, HAZARD, HINDMAN, HYDEN, INEZ, IRVINE, JACKSON, JEFFERSONVILLE, JENKINS, LONDON, MANCHESTER, MCKEE, MIDDLESBORO, MONTICELLO, MOREHEAD, MOUNT STERLING, MOUNT VERNON, OWINGSVILLE, PAINTSVILLE, PIKEVILLE, PINEVILLE, PIPPA PASSES, PRESTONSBURG, RAVENNA, SALYERSVILLE, SANDY HOOK, SOMERSET, SOUTH WILLIAMSON, STANTON, STEARNS, WEST LIBERTY, WHEELWRIGHT, WHITESBURG, WHITLEY CITY, AND WILLIAMSBURG.