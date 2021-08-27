This image dated Aug. 25, 2021, and provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Sirhan Sirhan. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is not opposing the release of Sirhan Sirhan, who is now 77 and faces his 16th parole hearing on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, for fatally shooting Robert F. Kennedy in 1968. His defense attorney says he should be let go because of his age and his not a danger to society. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)