A Science Hill man is believed to have perished in an early morning house fire in Science Hill.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk identified the victim as Samuel W. Watson, 89, of 1519 Old Salts Road.
The fire reportedly broke about around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning with the Science Hill Volunteer Fire Department and State Fire Marshal responding. The scene was ultimately turned over to Kentucky State Police Post 11, which has opened a death investigation.
"We conducted a search warrant and located one victim," Trooper Scottie Pennington, KSP Post 11 Public Affairs Officer, said Wednesday afternoon.
Trp. Pennington could release few other details but said the remains have been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsy to confirm identity and cause of death.
According to Coroner Strunk, Watson's grandson had told authorities the man had still been inside when the fire started.
"We're as sure as we'll get probably," Strunk said, adding he hoped the autopsy would be conducted tomorrow (Thursday) morning.
