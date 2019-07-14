A Somerset man who was the subject of a Golden Alert search for most of Sunday (July 14) has been located.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office issued the Golden Alert for Bobby Wood, 79, of Cliffside Drive around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Mr. Wood was reported missing from his home about 4:57 a.m. and was believed to have walked away in a confused/disoriented state.
An extensive search involved PCSO, Pulaski County Emergency Management, Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad, the Special Response Team and others.
Just before 7:30 p.m., PCSO reported that Mr. Wood was located behind a neighbor’s house. He had fallen over a bluff approximately 60 feet and was spotted by a boater who called 911.
Wood was treated at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and subsequently flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
