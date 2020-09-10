Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle, head-on collision which occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on East Ky. 80.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at 2:50 p.m. around 15 miles east of Somerset near the Pulaski-Laurel County line.
When deputies arrived on scene, deputies learned that Penny Brown, 42, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on East Ky. 80 when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the center line into the westbound lane. Brown’s vehicle then struck a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, which was being operated by Michael Duvall, 62, of Elizabethtown head on.
Brown was extricated from her vehicle by members of the Pulaski County Rescue Squad and pronounced deceased a short time later by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. A short time later, Deputy Coroner Gerald Collingsworth also pronounced Duvall deceased.
A passenger in Duvall’s vehicle — Rholda Duvall, 50, of Elizabethtown — was treated at the scene by the Somerset-Pulaski EMS and then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center by Air Methods.
The collision remains under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Division, led by Dep. Dan Pevley. Sheriff’s units were assisted at the scene by Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Shopville Stab Fire Department, Air Methods and the Pulaski County Rescue Squad.
Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk noted that the bodies of Brown and Mr. Duvall will be transported to Frankfort for autopsy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.