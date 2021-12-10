As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 between Langdon Street and Oak Hill Road are reopened.
The lanes were closed due to an accident which caused a fuel spill.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 9:09 pm
Doris ("Dottie") Rebecca Robinson Salter was born on Aug. 4, 1922, while Warren Harding was in the White House... and she lived during the terms of 18 U.S. Presidents. 1922 was four years after the end of the "Great War," five years before Lindberg flew solo across the Atlantic. And seven ye…
Ethel M. McKenzie, 87, of Nancy, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Edward Walter Boss, 78, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at his Winchester, Kentucky home. He was born on March 8, 1943 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Edward F. and Mary Ann Bell Boss. He was retired from Brock McVey, Lexington, Kentucky and an active member of the Habitat for Huma…
