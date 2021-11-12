Detective Lieutenant Bobby Jones of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has named the victims of a Friday afternoon fire.
Connie Mounce, 75, and Nannie Mounce, 65, were killed in a fire that happened around 12:30 p.m. on 464 Hill Road, just off Bend of the Lakes Road.
According to Jones, Connie Mounce was a resident of a building on the property which caught fire due to a heater or heat source.
“Her husband had left the residence, and while he was gone, the building caught on fire.”
It appears that Nannie Mounce, a sister-in-law and neighbor of Connie Mounce, saw the fire and went into the building in an attempt to get Connie Mounce out.
“Both of them made it to just outside of the building,” Jones said, where they both collapsed from injuries from the fire.
The bodies of both women have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death.
No one else was reported injured.
Along with PCSO, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Ferguson Fire Department, Burnside Police Department, the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office and South Kentucky RECC assisted at the scene.
The investigation into the fire is ongoing.
