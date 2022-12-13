Somerset may be a few steps closer to having a full-fledged, four-year university in its own backyard, and while there is still a ways to go, Tuesday’s announcement from the city’s mayor and Campbellsville University (CU) officials means that dream is a little closer to reality.
The University of Somerset Foundation and Somerset’s CU campus have merged to become the Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University.
The announcement was in the lobby of Hemisphere Limited headquarters on the Fountain Square – also known as the former First and Farmers Bank building.
That building will also become the site of the Somerset Institute, with classrooms planned for the first and basement floors.
Demetrios Haseotes, CEO of Hemisphere Limited, is donating the space within the building to help the institute get underway, according to CU officials.
Haseotes was also one of the members of the University of Somerset’s board of directors, the group who announced in October 2020 their plans to start a four-year private school here.
CU President Joseph Hopkins told the audience gathered for the announcement, “With this motion, the Somerset University merges into the efforts of Campbellsville University under the name of Somerset Institute of Campbellsville University. The University of Somerset Foundation has committed to supporting CU Somerset Institute. And the CU board of trustees has approved this action.”
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck told the attendees, “Somerset has discussed as a community the desire, the longing, of a four-year institution for a long, long time. Campbellsville, in many ways, met that challenge, but together we are talking about doing that in a bigger and more robust way.”
Keck said that moving forward, the entire University of Somerset would operate in conjunction with CU.
“We’re viewing this truly as a merger or a partnership. We believe that we’re stronger together,” Keck said.
The Christian-based educational establishment CU already has a presence in Somerset in the form of the Noe Education Center. There, Somerset-area students can gain degrees or certificates in ares like general business, social work, criminal justice, cosmetology, barbering, phlebotomy, and pharmacy technician.
This new campus is expected to begin holding classes by January 2024, according to officials.
CU Provost Dr. Donna Hedgepath said the specific timeline will depend on how long the approval process with the university's accreditors takes.
The fact that CU already has an accreditation in place is one of the reasons Keck said he was happy to see the University of Somerset join forces with CU.
“[T]he speed for accreditation, and their history and legacy, will allow so much of that vision to happen with much greater speed. I think it’s a win for the whole region and also our community,” Keck said.
Keck also said that his goal is to see the institute’s campus grow into the area which had been planned for the University of Somerset – the former Cundiff Square property which is a block away from the Hemisphere building.
“That’s something that will be brought back before the City Council in time, to see if they want to hold it for this opportunity or if they want to look for new opportunities,” Keck said. “I don’t personally see a better use, still, than bringing kids downtown and having the opportunity for a robust campus. I think that vision is shared by all who are a part of this project.”
When asked how many students the new Somerset Institute would serve in the building on the Square, Keck said, “As many as possible.”
Hopkins followed up by saying he anticipates there will be “two and a half” classrooms on the main floor, and the basement level will have room to have as many classrooms as needed.
“The exact capacity of the number of students will depend on the kinds of programs and how those classes will form. There’s ample space to grow here, we can go a long way just in this foot print, and look forward to where that can take us,” Hopkins said.
Hedgepath said the types of classes offered will be based on the need within the community, with their current focus being business, healthcare and STEM-type (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.
Both Keck and Hopkins paid tribute to Somerset Community College, with Keck noting that SCC’s president, Dr. Carey Castle, was in attendance at the announcement ceremony.
“Our community college has been foundational in education here in this community for a long time. We want that to continue. It’s important that it does continue,” Keck said.
Hopkins added they they plan to continue conversations with SCC on how to continue to help students within the community college’s programs.
