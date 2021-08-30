President Joe Biden watches as a Navy carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Soviak died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel. From left, President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)