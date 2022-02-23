FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks to the media during a visit to the Georgia Ports Authority's Megarail facility, on Dec., 17, 2021 in Savannah, Ga. Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's new infrastructure law, part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)