Moe Flannery, senior collections manager for ornithology & mammalogy at the California Academy of Sciences, holds an ivory-billed woodpecker, one of the species in their specimen collection, in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The U.S. government is declaring the ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species extinct. It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)