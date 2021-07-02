U.S. Army Gen. Austin Miller, the U.S.'s top general in Afghanistan, meets Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday July 2, 2021. After nearly 20 years, the U.S. military left Bagram Airfield, the epicenter of its war to oust the Taliban and hunt down the al-Qaida perpetrators of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, two U.S. officials said Friday. (Presidential Palace via AP)