The mobile van for the Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) will be on hand at God’s Food Pantry in Somerset tomorrow (Tuesday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for those who have yet to receive a shot.
The Popup Clinic will also be at the Wayne County Memorial Park on Thursday, June 10 to give out vaccinations.
No appointment is required, and the vaccinations are a one-time shot (Johnson & Johnson) that does not require a second dose.
The number of new COVID-19 cases within both Pulaski and Wayne continues to stay low, according to the LCDHD’s website. For the week ending Saturday, May 29, Pulaski had a total of 29 cases and Wayne had a total of four.
But with the good news came some that was not quite as positive. On Wednesday’s health department report, officials announce seven historic deaths from across the district, including two from Pulaski.
The death announcements were due to information that came from the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s death certificate audit process. The Pulaskians were a 76-year-old that passed in July 2020 and a 59-year-old who pass in November 2020.
On top of that, the May 24 report announced the recent deaths of three Pulaskians: a 56-year-old and a 99-year old, both of whom had been released from public health observation as not being contagious but who succumbed to COVID-related complications, and a 69-year-old.
Those reports brought Pulaski’s number of COVID-related deaths up to 113.
As of the health department’s report released on Saturday, Pulaski currently has 25 active COVID cases, with five of those being hospitalized.
Wayne County currently has only one case, with that person being on home isolation.
Wayne has had a total of 50 deaths.
Also as of Sunday, there were seven of the 10 counties within the Lake Cumberland District that were in the “Yellow” category, with both Pulaski and Wayne being among them.
Pulaski’s seven-day average of COVID cases was at a rate of 6.38 per 100,000 of population, while Wayne’s was at 2.81.
One county in the district – Clinton – currently has a rate of zero, giving it Green status, while two counties – Taylor and Casey – are Orange, meaning they have a seven-day average rate of between 10 to 25 cases per 100,000 of population.
