Turns out, both Batman and Iron Man will be at this weekend's Somernites Cruise.
No, we won't have a stand-off between costumed do-gooding billionaires Bruce Wayne and Tony Stark on the Fountain Square. But there will be someone in the famous Bat-suit there with the Batmobile to spread a positive message, and there will be special ride from the '50s on hand that shares a name with the metal-armored Avenger.
June brings Somerset the "Tri-Five Chevy Showcase." It's a tried-and-true theme for Somerset's own classic and custom car show, featuring models from the years 1955, '56, and '57. For auto enthusiasts, the "Tri-Five" look is epochal, taking one immediately back to a certain point in history.
"When you're thinking of '50s nostalgia cars, it's what you think of," said Cruise executive director Keith Floyd. "You think of the big tailfin; it's the reason we use it as the logo for Somernites Cruise, because it's so iconic."
In recent Cruise seasons, Mother Nature has not been so ardent a fan of the Tri-Five Chevy. "Bless their hearts, the last few years, it's always been caught by bad weather," said Floyd. "Hopefully, this year we can get a decent month."
Several special examples of the "Tri-Five" legacy will be on display Saturday at the Cruise showcase in downtown Somerset, which begins at noon, a change that started this season. A 1955 Indianapolis 500 convertible pace car joins a 1957 straight axle drag car called — you guessed it — "Iron Man."
Staying on the theme of superheroes, John Buckland has visited the Cruise multiple times on behalf of the Heroes 4 Higher (H4H) Foundation, a national outreach effort that both shares lessons against bullying and drugs to young kids and also honors children who have passed away, frequently serving as pallbearers at children's funerals or making appearances to enliven spirits where they have been tragedies.
Buckland dresses as comic book and silver screen character Batman and brings with him a replica of the famed Batmobile, as seen in the Caped Crusader's films. He'll be back on Saturday, along with maybe the only ride at the Cruise more iconic than the Tri-Five Chevy.
"He's always popular with the kids," said Floyd of Buckland. "He's got a great message and a great story. Kids will be able to get their picture with him, and sitting in the car, things like that."
On the 1960s "Batman" series, Van Johnson played a villain named the Minstrel, but the Batmobile will be sharing the Cruise stage on the Fountain Square with another kind of van this weekend. Somernites is holding its first-ever "Van-In" — vans from the era that gave us things like the sit-in and "Laugh-In." For Floyd, it's something new and different for the Cruise — just another reason to get more people to come to town and take part in the fun.
"We've got custom vans coming from as far away as Cleveland, Ohio," said Floyd, who compared it to the Cruise's popular station wagon display. "... Vans are starting to have a resurgence in the car community. There's nothing like the 1970s custom vans with shag carpet. So that will be interesting."
If vans aren't what gets you a-rockin', how about boats? Floyd said there will be a "beautiful" 1939 vintage wooden runabout boat on display Saturday as well.
Mecum Auctions will be set up downtown talking to people who may be interested in consigning their vehicle for auction in Chattanooga in October, said Floyd.
"That's one of the leaders in the auction world," he said noting that they sold the "Bullitt" film car that appeared at Somernites Cruise for over $3.7 million last year. "They were here (with the "Bullitt" car) and were so impressed that they wanted to come back."
Before gates open at noon on Saturday, things get underway Friday with a "Rattlesnake Run" — cruising the scenic Ky. 192 road known as the "Rattlesnake." Those interested in participating will leave the Somerset Mall at 2:30 p.m. to take the group cruise, so make sure you're there and ready to go beforehand.
Friday is always the start of the Cruise weekend, with the "Meet & Greet" at Circle K on South U.S. 27 (between stoplights 9 and 10) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for food and conversation, and Friday Night Thunder from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., held by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships Somerset and regular host Somerset Mall, featuring food, live entertainment, activities for kids, lots of classic cars and more.
The "Fun Run" on Saturday morning will take cruisers west on Ky. 80 to visit the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum. Leave from the South Hardee's location (stoplight no. 22). Have a free breakfast at 8 a.m. and leave for the National Monument site recognizing a key local battle of the Civil War at 8:30 a.m.
After a most bizarre 2020, with the first cancelled shows in Somernites history, the show appears to be back on track in 2021 and heading into the summer editions, Floyd is looking for one of the best outings of the year so far.
"I think we'll have a good show," he said. "The forecast seems to be improving. We're back into the groove of things."
