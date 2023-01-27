Pulaski County's Brando Vanschoyck is a man of many talents — perhaps none more so than with metal, both the musical and the literal kind.
In addition to being an expert blacksmith, who showed off his skills at last November's Civil War Days at the Mill Springs Battlefield, Vanschoyck is also a recording artist whose talents have been recognized by the "Appy" Awards.
And according to him, the two practices have more in common than one might think.
"They are actually a whole lot alike," he said of music and blacksmithery, skills learned by apprenticing under Dan Estep, a notable traditional blacksmith, and teaching under Estep at the Kentucky School of Craft in Hindman.
"It's something that you have to be very patient with," he continued. "The more rushed or the more forced that either (practice) is, the worse it gets. If you take your time and just enjoy the process, rather than the end destination, (you do better). It's something that relaxes me and takes me out of everyday life, those troubles."
The 2023 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards announced their list of finalist nominees for an "Appy" on Monday, made up of artists and organizations from the 13-state Appalachian region. A number of Pulaski County musical talents have been nominated or have even won over the last couple years of the event, including Cody Lee Meece and the Poor Excuses, Tommy Cate, Kevin Dalton and the Tuesday Blooms, and Yovany Pino.
Vanschoyck joined Meece as local music performers who made the finalist cut as nominees for their work (Sarah Cahill was also a finalist as a photographer).
Vanshoyck goes up against Meece as one of three nominated for "Best Original Song" and one of four for "Best Male Vocalist," and is also in the running for "Best Singer-Songwriter."
"I didn't even know that I'd made it into the finalists," he said. "I had a buddy call me on the way to a show and tell me, so it's nice. ... I was flattered to death."
A native of Hindman in eastern Kentucky, Vanschoyck said he looks up to all the the other artists nominated for an Appy Award and in the Kentucky Music Scene.
"I don't see myself in the mix as far as that because I'm just getting started," he said. "I'm still trying to learn how to sing, technically, and learn how to write. To be included in something like (the Appy Awards) is flattering."
This year’s Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards ceremony will be held Saturday, March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky. Vanschoyk plans on going with a bunch of his friends.
"Me and my family, we don't care about winning," he said. "It's just a big honor to be included."
The Faubush-area resident has made a full career out of music recently, and has done so in memory of people close to his heart. About two years ago, both his "best buddy" and his significant other at the time passed away within about two months of each other.
"They had wanted me to sing, to go out and play," said Vanschoyck. "I was always too shy, too nervous. I played guitar in bands, but I played in metal bands.
"So when they passed away, I went into the studio to record some songs for them and for their family, and it just kind of picked up from there," he added. "Now it's what I'm doing for a living."
Vanschoyck described his style as something akin to "Southern Gothic," acoustic with a "darker edge to it." He's been influenced by his rock and metal background, but his style has evolved along with that, adding other elements such as folk, country, and more.
The singer-songwriter plays guitar and other instruments — "a little bit of drums, a little bit of bass," he said.
In 2021, Vanschoyck recorded an album at Fat Cave Studios in eastern Kentucky and a couple of music videos for his songs "Burn" and "I'll Call On You," along with a documentary about him, and in November, recorded with Press Room Recordings in Ironton, Ohio. In the last two weeks, by himself, Vanschoyck recorded, produced and engineered a single called "Some Things."
Vanschoyck's work can be found on YouTube and all major music streaming platforms.
But even though he's using the music technology of today, Vanschoyck is old-fashioned about it at heart — maybe it's the blacksmith in him,
"I just want to play music and make friends," he said.
