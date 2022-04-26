If the other voting options have you confused, just remember this: All registered voters in Pulaski can vote on election day (May 17) at the Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center, the Rocky Hollow gym or the South Kentucky RECC Community Room.
Mark Vaught, the Pulaski County election coordinator, admitted that changes in voting rules has caused a bit of confusion as to when and where Pulaskians can vote.
Vaught visited both the Somerset City Council and Pulaski Fiscal Court meetings this week in order to spread the word on how voting will work this May.
For example, the three places already mentioned – Hal Rogers Fire Center, Rocky Hollow and RECC – are the county’s Voting Centers, places where anyone in the county can vote either on election day or on any of the early voting days.
Early voting will take place on May 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In addition to those three places, there are also four places that are called Combined Precincts – the Nancy Elementary Gym, the Science Hill Elementary gym, the Old Shopville gym and Oak Hill Baptist Church.
All precincts in the county have been combined into those seven voting places. In other words, voters who were used to voting in one of the dozens of precincts around Pulaski now have to visit either the Combined Precinct for their area or one of the Voting Centers.
Combined Precincts have specific precincts assigned to them. For example, everyone in the Science Hill and Eubank area that used to vote at the Science Hill Fire Station, Jacksonville Fire Station or the Eubank Fire Station now must either vote at the Science Hill Elementary gym or one of the three Voting Centers.
All of the voters from the Nancy area that used to vote at the Mill Springs Visitor Center, Cains Store Fire Department, Faubush Fire Department, Delmar Nazarene Church basement or other voting centers now can only vote in either the Nancy Elementary gym or one of the three Voting Centers.
However, to add to the confusion, the southern end of the county is split between having voters go to RECC or the Oak Hill Baptist Church. People who used to vote at the Burnside Fire Station, Southern Middle School, Tateville Fire Station, Bronston Fire Station or Sloans Valley Church, or who are in the “Somerset 5C Mall” precinct that used to vote at the Somerset Mall are now required to go to RECC (or one of the other two Voting Centers), while other precincts who used to vote at the Somerset Mall, along with those who went to Southwestern High School, Oak Hill Elementary, or the Neighborhood must go to the Oak Hill Baptist Church site or visit one of the three Voting Centers.
As if all that weren’t confusing enough, only two of the combined centers – Nancy’s and Shopville’s – are participating in one of the early voting days. Voters who can vote in one of those combined precincts can vote on May 14 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., or on Election Day (May 17) during the normal voting hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
But only those two combined precincts will be open on that day, and they will only accept voters that are served by those precincts. People from other areas who want to vote early must still go to one of the Voting Centers.
All seven voting centers and precincts will be open on Election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For those who want to vote by mail, the deadline for mailing in their ballots is May 3. Those who request mail-in ballots cannot deliver those in-person – they can only turn those following the instructions on the envelope and mail it to the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office.
Those who want to vote “absentee” in-person can only vote at the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office at the old Pulaski County Courthouse on Main Street. Absentee ballots are not available at any of the clerk’s branch offices.
Absentee votes can be cast May 4 through May 7 or May 9 through May 11 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Absentee voters must have an excuse in order to vote on those dates, such as being a member of the Armed Forces who will be out of the country on Election Day, being a student or other person who is registered here but will be outside of the county on Election Day, or have a medical reason for not being able to vote on Election Day.
Below is the list of precincts and their voting locations as listed on the Kentucky State Board of Elections website:
Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center
180 Oak Leaf Lane
Somerset, KY 42503
Precincts: All Precincts, Assigned B113, C102, C105, C106, C110, C113, D110
Rocky Hollow Recreation Center
142 S Central Ave
Somerset, KY 42501
Precincts: All Precincts, Assigned A101, A105, B107, B108, C101, C103, C104, D101, D108, D115
S KY RECC Community Room
200 Electric Ave
Somerset, KY 42501
Precincts: All Precincts, Assigned D102, D103, D105, D111, E101, E104, E108, E109, E111, E112
Nancy Elementary Gym
240 Hwy 196
Nancy, KY 42544
Precincts: A103, A104, A110, A111, A112, B102, B112
Old Shopville Gym
819 Mark Shopville Rd
Somerset, KY 42501
Precincts: D104, D106, D107, D109, C111, C112
Science Hill School
6007 N Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
Precincts: B101, B103, B104, B105, B106, B109, B110, B111
Oak Hill Baptist Church Gym
2135 Oak Hill Rd
Somerset, KY 42503
Precincts: A102, A106, A108, D113, E103, E105, E107, E110
Those people who are unsure of which precinct they are in can go to vrsws.sos.ky.gov/vic and fill out the form. After hitting the “submit” button the site will tell you which precinct you are registered in.
Sample ballots are available at the Pulaski County Clerk’s Office on Main Street or by going to the Secretary of State’s website: web.sos.ky.gov/electionballots/.
Vaught said there will be a sample ballot published in the Commonwealth Journal the weekend before the election.
