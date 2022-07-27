Retired Kentucky Supreme Court Justice and Somerset resident Daniel Venters has been reappointed to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission by Governor Andy Beshear.
Venters is already serving a two-year term on the commission, beginning in 2020. His new term is set to expire in 2026.
Venters said he was unsure of whether he would be renamed to the board for a second term, but said he was happy to continue serving the state in this capacity.
Having already worked with the commission, Venters said he knew there was a lot of work involve, especially in reading over files and paperwork.
“But of course, I’m used to that. Been doing that for a long time, so it fits well with my skill set,” he said.
The commission answers inquiries and provides advice for the state’s executive branch employees, checking for conflicts between the employee’s state job and their personal business, Venters explained.
They also investigate complaints from others on possible breaches of ethics by executive branch members, adjudicating and allocating punishments accordingly, he said.
Along with Venters, Lexington’s David Samford was also reappointed to the board, to serve out a term through 2025. Samford is the general counsel for East Kentucky Power Cooperative.
There are currently five members of the board, with retired Franklin Circuit Court Judge Roger Crittenden, retired Louisville senator David Karem and former lieutenant governor Crit Luallen rounding out the board.
“I’ve know all those people for a long time, and they are exceptionally well-qualified and exceptionally fine people,” Venters said. “I’m honored to be placed on a board to work with them.”
He continued, “It’s interesting work, and I enjoy the opportunity to have this service, particularly with these people.”
The commission has been in the news recently, as Kentucky legislators passed a law this spring that would reduce the number of people a governor could appoint to the board.
Currently, Governor Beshear appoints three of the five members, while Attorney General Daniel Cameron names one and Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles names one.
Originally, Venters was named to the commission by Cameron, Venters said.
The new law limits the number of appointees by the governor to two, while expanding the total number of commissioners to seven. The remaining five members – one each – would be named by the state treasurer, auditor, agricultural commissioner, secretary of state and attorney general.
Beshear challenged that new law, and a Jefferson County judge agreed, stating that it was an encroachment on the governor’s authority and violation the constitution.
Quarles has filed an appeal on that decision. In the meantime, Venters said the ethics commission continues its work.
Should the new legislation go into effect, the board will follow the new requirements, Venters said.
“I’m indifferent to the outcome of that decision,” he said.
