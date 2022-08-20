Veteran Joseph Kollenberg celebrated his birthday this year the same way he does every year—enjoying the outdoors and refreshments at Haney’s Appledale Farm.
Known colloquially as simply “Haney’s,” the farm has been the go-to destination of Nancy, Kentucky for giving children a place to play and get their sugar fix from the homemade treats and drinks made from the ingredients grown there.
However as the decorated 1st Lieutenant could tell you, the friendly atmosphere and delicious food can be enjoyed at all ages.
Originally from Michigan, Kollenberg served in WWII to help push back the Nazi forces.
Kollenberg flew in a B-24 Liberator as a navigator and remains among the last living Liberators today.
Upon return from service, Kollenberg moved to Illinois with his wife.
Kollenberg’s wife would often go camping at Waitsboro Campground, which Kollenberg recalled as being among his happiest memories.
So, following his wife’s passing, Kollenberg moved to Pulaski County, which is where he met his now long-time friend Deborah Kidd-Trammell.
Kidd-Trammell took it upon herself to ensure Kollenberg retained his autonomy and has been celebrating Kollenberg’s birthday with him at Haney’s every year for the last 12 years.
The Haney’s workers have grown accustomed to his visits and enjoy photos with him every year.
Universally beloved by the people at Haney’s, Kollenberg gets birthday messages every year to congratulate him.
Kidd-Trammell said Haney’s is one of Kollenberg’s favorite places to be, and despite his age, they try to go to Haney’s at least once a year for his birthday.
“We ate lunch there at Haney’s after he bought peaches and apples and cherry turnovers and all kinds of stuff,” said Kidd-Trammell. “He sat there for like an hour enjoying the traffic and he could look across at the orchard and everything.”
Though his communication is hampered due to his aging ears, Kollenberg uses a dry-erase board to “hear” the love and appreciation from those around him.
Birthday Cards are welcome and can be sent to his home at 100 Neighborly Way, Somerset, Ky., 42503.
