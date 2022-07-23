Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Laurel and southeastern Pulaski Counties through 900 PM EDT... At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bent, or 9 miles east of Somerset, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Dykes around 820 PM EDT. Grade around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ruth, Mount Victory, Somerset, Elihu, Somerset Pulaski Airport, Burnside, General Burnside S.P. and Bronston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH