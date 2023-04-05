The Veterans Memorial Park is officially open as of Wednesday, when a gathering of veterans, officials and guests commemorated the park’s near completion.
“Near completion,” as in there being one last piece to put into place.
President and CEO of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) Chris Girdler noted to the gathered crowd that he was aware of what most of the crowd truly wanted to see at the park, located at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets.
“Yes, there is one thing missing in this park right now, but please know it’s not for a lack of effort,” Girdler said. “That one thing missing is a monstrous military tracked vehicle, or tank.”
Noting that the “stage” which was being used for the ceremony is the plinth where a tank is supposed to go in the future, Girdler said work was still being done to get one here.
“We have had our application in for two years with Military Surplus, and as any updates come forward I will definitely update the community on that. … We are told we are on the list,” he assured the crowd.
Still, the park is a green space that the community can enjoy while reflecting on the sacrifices of those who have fought and died in the name of American Freedom.
Plus, the park serves a functional purpose, Girdler noted.
Pointing to the fact the area had been transformed from the “blighted” lots that were there before, Girdler said the park was a solution to the “persistent flooding challenge” that corner sees.
“This park was put to the test several weeks ago during one of the heaviest rains that we’ve received in several years. What normally would have been a rain that would have probably went up to the wall of the downtown Dairy Queen, that water was held right here in this basin and it demonstrated that the design is working the way it was supposed to,” he said.
The park’s main function, though, is to honor veterans, and many of the ceremony’s speakers reminded the crowd how much their sacrifices meant.
U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers was on hand to open the park, stating, “This nation owed a great debt of gratitude for you veterans’ sacrifice and for the sacrifice that your families made during your active duty. This park is both an honorable salute to you and a lasting tribute to those who are no longer with us. This is a place we can all come together at and thank and celebrate the work of our veterans.”
Among local officials, both Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and County Judge Executive Marshall Todd attended.
While Todd led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, Keck thanked those who had helped bring the park into being a reality, including the Somerset City Council and SPEDA.
“The reality, though, is this is not the city’s park. It’s not SPEDA’s park. It’s yours. It’s a community park in a way to say thank you for those who were willing – and some who have – given it all to our great country,” Keck said.
Girdler said that the idea for the park came from conversations with the men who own Horse Soldier Bourbon.
That team of Green Berets got their name “Horse Soldiers” from being some of the soldiers sent into northern Afghanistan after the 9/11 attacks on U.S. soil. To operate in the rough, rocky climate of Afghanistan, the soldiers were required to use horses as transportation rather than the motorized vehicles they were used to.
Girdler said that the first fundraising efforts for the Somerset park started at a “Whisky and War Stories” event held by Horse Soldier Bourbon.
Horse Soldier Bourbon President Scott Neil told the crowd that he saw the park differently than what some of them might.
“I look at this park with old soldier eyes. I see rough-cut stormed beaches, of Omaha and those effects in Normandy. ... I see a great parade stand that I drove by during the invasion of Iraq that was used by dictators to show the world their power. Right? I see green grass that grows after these battles where big speeches are given in memory, from Gettysburg to the cemeteries in France. There’s a lot to see here in this small park in this small community and I’m glad I’m here to share it.”
Terry Pugh, the President and CEO of First & Farmers National Bank, spoke in recognition of being the title sponsor for the park.
Pugh noted the lovely spring weather and the beautiful day that the crowd was enjoying Wednesday. “We get to enjoy these moments because of the freedom delivered to each and every one of us by the brave men and women who served our nation, who we are here to celebrate and to honor and to remember,” he said.
The ceremony was kicked off with an opening prayer by Somerset Police Chief William Hunt, who said, “This [park] gives us an opportunity as a community to reflect and remember the sacrifice that the veterans of this community have made so we can be here today and enjoy the freedom that we do here in America.”
A featured part of the ceremony was the recognition of a local veteran and long-time advocate for veteran’s causes, Clarence Floyd.
Floyd, who served in the Vietnam War before joining American Legion Post 38, currently serves as the post’s chaplain. Last year, he was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
Because of that, Floyd was bestowed with further honors on Wednesday, including the Key to the City of Somerset, being made a Pulaski County Colonel, and being presented with a copy of a Congressional Tribute, a speech presented by Congressman Rogers on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives recently.
When asked after the event what he thought of the park, Floyd responded, “I think it’s wonderful.”
Several other local elected officials were on hand to witness the park’s opening, including City Councilors Jimmy Eastham and David Godsey.
Eastham’s impression of the park? “I think it’s great. … I’m tickled to death. It looks great.”
He added,“It’s really nice and it’s done first class.”
Eastham said he hadn’t considered having a project like this in Somerset until it was brought to them by SPEDA and Mayor Keck. “I really never gave it a thought until, personally speaking, I got to noticing some in some of the other towns I was in,” he said, one of which is in northern Atlanta.
Godsey added his thoughts about the park, saying, “I think it’s fabulous. It’s a great asset for the community. It’s a nice focal point when you come into Somerset. It shows a lot of patriotism and how people feel about the community.”
