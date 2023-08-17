It's time to salute Somerset's Veterans Memorial Park — because it has a chance to bring some positive attention this way.
The park — located at the intersection of North Main Street and West Oak Street — has been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 Beautify the Bluegrass Governor's Award, a partnership between the state governor's office, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives and its flagship publication, Kentucky Living Magazine.
Projects from across the state were nominated for the award, which for the last six years has recognized and celebrated efforts that enhance the Commonwealth. The winner is being chosen by the public, which can vote online at https://www.kentuckyliving.com/beautify.
Other finalists include a "Cleaning Up Kentucky" effort, a Manchester splash park, an art garden in Marshall County, and a "Community Crossroads" mural in Bagdad, Ky.
Finalists were selected from public entries by the Beautify the Bluegrass Committee, and judged upon a variety of factors, including scope of the project, overall effectiveness, volunteer participation, and how they've helped their community.
The winner will receive a commemorative plaque or certificate, will be featured in an issue of Kentucky Living, and will also have "bragging rights," as SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority) President and CEO Chris Girdler put it.
"We're honored to make it to the top five, much less have an opportunity to possibly win the darn thing," said Girdler.
He said he'd read about the contest in Kentucky Living last year and Bowling Green's winning Beautify I-65 Project, a large sign welcoming people to the community and Western Kentucky University.
"When I saw that, I thought, 'Well, we have our own beautification project in downtown that we need to try to bring about some recognition for,'" said Girdler. "Just to make it to the top five, we're incredibly excited."
He noted that the contests honors projects that acknowledge "a little bit of everything, from trying to preserve as well as cherish your natural beauty or community landmarks," and "any type of project where the community has come together to take an area that at one point in time maybe wasn't nice as it could be (and) cleaning things up, making them look good, and taking pride in our community."
Somerset Veterans Memorial Park was officially opened and dedicated in April of 2023, with three goals in mind: honor the community's veterans, reduce persistent flooding, and beautify a once blighted spot. SPEDA checked off all of these boxes when the park was officially dedicated on April 5, 2023.
"It's been a multi-year project to get to this point," said Girdler, "and it's not fully complete yet."
That's because SPEDA is still waiting on a full-size military tank to put on the raised platform currently sitting empty at the park. SPEDA has had an application in for two years with Military Surplus to obtain the key centerpiece decoration for the park, and Girdler said on Thursday that progress is being made on that front with the help of Somerset's own Congressman Hal Rogers.
"Congressman Rogers has been working diligently on that since we had the opening of the park back in April. He really was emphatic that he wants to help get that tank there," said Girdler. "He was very impressed with the park itself. ... So we're leaning on him a lot. He's very willing and very generous to try to help us. ... I really feel with Congressman Rogers really getting behind it now that he's going to be able to help us see that through to fruition."
Girdler said that this fall, a "Wall of Honor" will be unveiled at the park, and more bricks will be added to the ground as well.
One of the aims of the park, to prevent flooding at that intersection during heavy rains, gives it a practical purpose as well as a sentimental or aesthetic one, and Girdler is happy with the way that has turned out so far.
"Our engineering design is working, where we were able to increase the stormwater retention," said Girdler. "That's the cool thing that I think. It's helped what was a constant flooding issue at the bottom of North Main Street for decades and had never been addressed — we were able to address it.
"But also, it was a great partnership, because the city came in and purchased the property and (demolished) the buildings (that were there), and they gave us the blank slate," he added. "They allowed SPEDA to come in, do all the design work, oversee the entire construction and everything. We were able to raise money because of the generosity of the community. That's the cool thing about it. We're the only economic development authority in Kentucky that has a 501(c)(3) where we were able to raise money from our private citizens that wanted to come forward, not costing the taxpayers anything, and build this park, beautify downtown, honor our veterans, help with flooding — all because of the generosity of the people of this community."
SPEDA and Girdler are proud to have a park in downtown Somerset to help bring people together and promote a sense of community, and having that community step up to help the Veterans Memorial Park take home the statewide honor would be a sign that things are moving in the right direction locally.
"Hopefully our community will get behind this project and maybe help us win," said Girdler. "It just makes it extra special to be able to honor our veterans. It's the first (park) of its kind in the community. We're a very patriotic community."
