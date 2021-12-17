A couple of local veterinarians were recognized Thursday for their help of the animals who were removed from a Burnside pet shop in September.
Dr. Samantha Stapleton and Dr. Kristen Dill with Midway Veterinary Hospital were given wooden boxes embossed with a memento plaque as tokens of appreciation from the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society.
Humane Society President Marguerite Arnold said the boxes were to thank the vets for “all the work that you did to help with that dreadful house of horrors, and I know you both went above and beyond.”
The shop, Tim’s Reptiles, was shut down by authorities after an investigation by the Burnside Police Department, assisted by Pulaski County Animal Control, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Special Investigation Unit, the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office and the local Humane Society.
Members of the Humane Society of the United States also assisted with helping the animals find safe places to live after being removed from the store.
The shop’s owner, Timothy Charles Lorraine, pleaded not guilty to 19 counts of animal cruelty.
Arnold was especially appreciative to the veterinarians who helped asses the animals, since, in her words, they were originally supposed to help for a couple of hours and ended up involved “all day.”
Dr. Stapleton said of the recognition, “We were glad to be able to help the community out, especially the animals.”
Dr. Dill said the event “was an opportunity to be a part of the community and to step in for those animals.”
“Of which there were so many,” Arnold added.
“More than expected,” Dill said.
