It's not every day that a Grammy-winning musical performer comes to Burnside. It helps to have some connections.
And that's exactly what Pulaski County had this time.
Vincent, the accomplished bluegrass musician and member of the Grand Ole Opry, took the stage Saturday at Cole Park for Burnside's first Memorial Day Concert in the Park, and she was well-received, with one of the venue's largest crowds for a concert to date.
Sitting at the front of the mass of people were Sharon and husband Kelly Dalton of Nancy. Clad in shirts proclaiming their love of Vincent, the two were Burnside's secret weapon in luring an artist of Vincent's stature to town.
"We've known Rhonda for a long time and fell in love with her music and with her personality and what she stands for," Sharon Dalton told the Commonwealth Journal. "We got with (Burnside Mayor) Robert (Lawson) and ... the Burnside Tourism (board) and they agreed to bring her."
The love for Vincent is mutual for the Daltons on her part.
"Sharon is a great supporter of ours and bluegrass music," Vincent told the Commonwealth Journal. "She's hosted several shows in Somerset, and a listening party when my new album came out, and I'm sure she's the one who said, 'Hey, we want to bring Rhonda Vincent to the area.' She doesn't take no for an answer' ... I love her enthusiasm and we appreciate her very, very much."
Dalton said that she and Kelly first met Vincent at Renfro Valley. "She invited us down to her local church in Tennessee, and that's how we got to know her."
Vincent even surprised the two with an artfully-decorated mandolin in recognition of their 50th wedding anniversary before Saturday's concert.
A wonderful gift, but the Daltons were plenty happy already just to have Vincent come to their neck of the woods.
"We're excited," Sharon Dalton said of Saturday's concert at Cole Park. "Any time we can put her in a venue, we love it."
Said Vincent, "I love that she rallied everyone together. We never know where she's going to show up, but we especially love it when we get to come to her part of the country."
Not only did Vincent come here, but she brought others to Burnside as well.
"People have come from all over the place," said Vincent. "They drove over from Maryland and South Carolina. I guess they heard about this beautiful weather that we're having (over Memorial Day weekend).
"We play Kentucky a lot; it's the bluegrass state," she added. "... It's just a beautiful night for bluegrass."
It was indeed, as Vincent's performance that evening enjoyed some of the sunniest weather Saturday had to offer. Burnside Tourism Director Alison Pyles was just as pleased with the favorable conditions, as well as the crowd and virtually every other aspect of the event. It was Burnside's first Memorial Day festival, meant to bookend with the "Thunder Over Burnside" Labor Day fireworks show and concert; Saturday's event also featured the Tommy Minton Band, opening for Vincent.
"I am absolutely ecstatic with the turnout," said Pyles. "I feel like we have more than exceeded our expectations. We sold out of VIP (tickets) quickly. We sold about 100 tickets online before the event even started, and we probably doubled that at the gate.
"We've had some amazing vendors here, the bands have been incredible to work with, our sound guy has been super patient and wonderful, so I'm absolutely beyond thrilled."
Pyles also had glowing words for Vincent, whom she described as "one of the most non-celebrity celebrities" one might meet, in terms of being pleasant and easy to work with.
"She has been so down-to-earth, willing to talk to everybody. She's been absolutely wonderful. She's been a dream," said Pyles. "She was even able to make suggestions to help us with sound for other events, and she didn't have to do that, so I appreciate all that feedback."
And those future events, based on the response to Vincent's visit, might tend to sound a lot like this weekend's, suggested Pyles.
"Now we know people love bluegrass," she said. "We suspected, but now it's confirmed."
