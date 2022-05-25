Rhonda Vincent sounds better in Burnside.
The Grammy Award-winning Bluegrass songstress out of Missouri will be visiting Pulaski County and the “only town on Lake Cumberland” this weekend for Burnside’s first-ever Memorial Day Concert in the Park. Vincent’s big-name appeal in the world of Country and Americana music makes a strong start to what Burnside officials hope becomes a yearly tradition.
“I’m super excited,” said Alison Pyles, City of Burnside Tourism Director. “I think it’s going to be an awesome inaugural event.”
While Memorial Day is always big on Lake Cumberland, seen as the beginning of the summer tourism season, there’s been no actual festival or similar event to mark the occasion. But with “Thunder Over Burnside” already being held in September around the Labor Day holiday, Burnside saw a possible bookend situation that could put them as the focus of activity in the county during one of its most visited weekends.
“There’s not any other Memorial Day event in the county,” said Pyles. “Somerset has their (festivals) more in the off-season. Since we already have ‘Thunder,’ we figured we’d kick off the boating season and lake season with a Memorial Day event, and then close the season (in September). We’ll have the beginning of summer and end of summer in Burnside.”
Getting Vincent was a particularly major victory, however. Nominated for a Grammy seven times, she won for “Best Bluegrass Album” in 2017 after having already enjoyed around five decades of success in the music industry. She’s had hits like “If Heartaches Had Wings,” “You Can’t Take It With You,” and “Kentucky Borderline,” and is known for her work on the strings, including the fiddle and mandolin, as much as her one-of-a-kind voice. She’s performed with her band Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, after starting as a child in her family’s act The Sally Mountain Show, and has sung alongside scores of iconic names in the country music industry.
“People are really excited about (Vincent appearing locally),” said Pyles. “She’s been in the Grand Ole Opry; I think she was inducted in 2020. She’s done duets with Dolly Parton and lots of other big names as well. She’s a very well-established artist.”
It might not be surprising considering the popularity of Master Musicians Festival in Somerset every summer, but Pyles in particular was impressed with the number of bluegrass music fans jazzed for Vincent’s appearance. “That leads me to think maybe more bluegrass is what we need to host at Cole Park.”
Indeed, 100 VIP tickets were available for Vincent’s concert, and they sold out quickly, with the chance to meet the star at the Burnside event. Plenty of other general admission tickets are still available however, for $15. Tickets can be purchased at www.visitburnside.com or Saturday at the gate.
The event will be held at Cole Park in Burnside and features lawn seating — Pyles encouraged attendees to bring a lawn chair or blanket and have a good time in the great outdoors.
The Tommy Minton Band will open for Vincent at 5:30 p.m.; Vincent herself starts at 8:30 p.m.
There will be three food trucks as well, offering sandwiches, beverages, and ice cream as refreshments during the event.
Parking is free, and is available in the lot beside City Hall and across the street. And, as Pyles notes, if the event is well-attended enough that people need to park elsewhere, downtown Burnside is “pretty walkable.”
Pyles described the event as a “smaller-scale” version of the Labor Day festival — held on only one day, confined to Cole Park. She says there’s opportunity for it to grow in the future, but right now, she thinks it will be an “awesome” first attempt.
And best of all might be that there will be plenty of visitors in town who might take some time off the lake to listen to Vincent’s dulcet tones along with the locals.
“We’re really hoping to see some Ohio Navy blugrass fans stroll on in,” she said. “Having local interest helps, but it is tourism (that is making the event possible). So come one, come all.”
