FILE- This May 5, 2005, file photo, shows the historic pre-civil war auction block for slaves and property at the corner of Charles and William Streets in downtown Fredericksburg, Va. The 800-pound stone was pulled from the ground at a Fredericksburg street corner early Friday, June 5, 2020, after its removal was delayed for months by lawsuits and the coronavirus pandemic, The Free Lance-Star reported. (Reza A Marvashti/The Free Lance-Star via AP, File)