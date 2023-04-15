A memorable night was had by all at the Virginia Thursday night when music legends like Tim Hadler and local giants like the Somerset Cumberland Country Jammers took the stage to raise money for the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center.
At the Pulaski County Alzheimer’s Disease Respite Center, individuals with dementia can come in and enjoy fellowship and activities so their loved ones can have some much-needed rest. People who come to the center can rest assured that their mother or father, grandmother or grandfather are well taken care.
The event raised $5,300 for the center.
“Everybody enjoyed the show and was glad to see what we did,” said Carl Skaggs who, along with the Somerset Cumberland Country Jammers, regularly earns money for local charities and non-profits.
In fact, this is not the Jammers’ first benefit concert for the respite center. They have been big-time supporters of the respite center for years.
Skaggs estimates that he and the Cumberland Country Jammers have raised around $250,000 for local charities over 20 years, $40,000 of which has gone to veterans.
The event was “old” country, as Skaggs described it.
“Going back to Hank Williams and George Jones and Conway Twitty … all the old-timers,” said Skaggs.
The Alzheimer’s Center, despite its name, takes people having various types of dementia and not just Alzheimer’s. The attendees do crafts, exercise, and listen to live music. These activities may seem simple but actually help repair connections in the brain and allow patients to recall distant memories.
The focus of the center is to keep the clients’ minds busy rather than napping in front of the television all day, while allowing caregivers of people suffering from dementia to have break from the often full-time job of caring for their loved ones.
Alice Fairchild is the new executive director for the respite care center and is succeeding Pat Brinson. Both were beyond pleased with the event and happy for the appreciation and the funding that it provides.
“All the musical performers did a great job, and Tim Hadler, the headliner, he was just amazing,” said Fairchild. “It was just an amazing show and an amazing turnout, and The Virginia is such a nice place. It was just a great night all the way around.”
Carl Skaggs was also deemed amazing by Ms. Fairchild. Fairchild said he was in charge of putting the entire show together, and he made sure it all went off without a hitch.
Fairchild also added an important message in her interview with THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL: “On behalf of everyone here at the Alzheimer’s Center… I’d like to express are deepest appreciation, our gratitude, for Mr. Carl Skaggs, for all our musical performers, for all their hard work.”
Fairchild also thanked The Neighborhood and Lifeline for their ongoing support and said that moments like this, in some small part, march the world forward to one day finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.
Skaggs said this will be his last show and he dedicated it to his late wife.
