Though the Virginia Theater is not strictly a cinema anymore, it will soon be showing movies again.
The City of Somerset announced on Tuesday a new series, Classic Movie Nights at The Virginia, with cinematic features curated by local film enthusiast John Paul Alexander.
An event schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
The series will utilize a video screen and projector to show movies again in what has become thus far a performance venue in its new life after renovation, opening for the first time since the mid-'90s this past summer.
Keck said once again being able to see movies in The Virginia, which for decades served as a downtown cinema, was always part of the vision for this venue.
While The Virginia also hosts a robust schedule of live music and theater, the Classic Movie Nights series will allow the community to celebrate this building’s history and heritage in a special way, he said.
“I’m thrilled to be bringing movies back to The Virginia and love that John has committed to hosting these events, as he’s been one of the most dedicated proponents of bringing The Virginia back to life through the years,” Keck said. “I’m excited to watch some of the classics in this space like the generations before us and to bring this building full circle from one century to the next.
"It has been a privilege to watch our community embrace The Virginia and the possibilities it brings to downtown, and I continue to be grateful to all of those who have helped make this dream a reality.”
Alexander said he is ecstatic about the opportunity and thankful that Keck and the City of Somerset asked him to host the series.
“Music and live theater have been and will be a big part of the new legacy of this building, but the return of projector light to The Virginia signals a promise fulfilled,” Alexander said. “The movies are our modern-day campfire stories. They bring us together when we need it the most. I’m hoping as we travel through the decades celebrating the best that cinema has to offer, that once again we can be together and have a collective experience enjoying the movies we all know and love. When we laugh at the same jokes and cry at the same scenes, we find out that we’re really not that different at all.”
Watch for the Classic Movie Nights schedule at thevirginiaky.com.
