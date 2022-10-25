What started as a podcast host sounding off about Somerset’s leachate issue at Monday’s City Council meeting ended with a group of residents interrupting Mayor Alan Keck’s attempt at ending the meeting, asking why the city continues to process the landfill sludge.
McCreary County podcast host Darlene Price announced on social media several hours before Monday’s meeting that she would present “new evidence to the Council” and plead with officials to stop accepting landfill leachate.
Price did speak at that council meeting, complaining that the presence of “forever chemicals” – perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA, and other such chemicals that have been linked to cancer and other health risks – that may be contained within the landfill leachate was reason enough to stop treating it at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
The city began accepting leachate – in 2019, according to Keck – from several landfills from Kentucky and Tennessee.
This past week, Keck said in a statement that the city no longer accepts leachate from Tennessee as those landfills found an alternative way to process it.
Price spoke in the Citizens’ Comments portion of the council meeting, saying in part at all of the landfills where the leachate was coming from “accept waste that will most assuredly contain high levels of these ‘forever chemicals’ as well as extremely hard to filter-out asbestos.”
Her take was that Keck “either knew or should have known that this plant, being over 30 years old, was antiquated, broken and was not handling the waste it was already taking in.”
Price was referring to the Pitman Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, which was actually built in 2012 under the administration of former Mayor Eddie Girdler.
In comments to the Commonwealth Journal last week for an Election Day Voter’s Guide article, Girdler listed the building of the wastewater plant as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Also in her statement, Price noted that the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet released a state-wide fish consumption advisory in September, citing studies that found “forever chemicals” in every fished sampled in its study.
“While the Somerset City Council is not solely responsible for this statewide poisoning, it is a fact that Sinking Creek flows into Pitman Creek, and that Pitman Creek flow into Lake Cumberland, then into the Cumberland River,” Price said. “… Pulaski County and numerous towns across the Cumberland River get their drinking water from the Cumberland river, as do the abundance of wildlife and farm animals we all depend upon. My research has shown that almost none of these communities have been or are currently testing for these forever chemicals, and only a very few have the expensive filtration systems to filter these dangerous toxins from our drinking water. And yet, as Mayor Keck repeatedly states, they all meet state standards.”
After Price spoke, the City Council meeting went on as normal. Keck waited until what he planned to be the end of the meeting to address the issue.
He said that he felt that what he and Price had in common was that “we do care about our waterways,” but reiterated that his own family lives in the community.
“Never for any amount of money am I going to do something I think will compromise their safety and well-being,” he said.
He continued by saying that “She [Price] is right: These forever chemicals, as we learn more about them, will change the way we treat things. And once there are standards and once there is technology where we can do that in a manner, we’ll do that. Until then, we’re going to continue to follow [the state’s] guidance.”
He then turned the floor over to Councilor John Ricky Minton, who said he had concerns about those “forever chemicals.”
“If we dump 40 million gallons in there, nothing’s going to take that back,” Minton said.
Keck said those chemicals are in all septic systems, and Minton said he understood that.
Minton added, “We’ve got the most beautiful lake in the state of Kentucky, and we don’t know what we’re doing to it.”
“That’s so disingenuous,” Keck said.
Minton replied, “Do you know what we’re doing?”
To which Keck responded, “No, and you don’t either, from the watershed that comes off of Walmart and people’s cars.”
As Keck then attempted to adjourn the meeting, several citizens from the crowd spoke up angrily, protesting the close of the meeting without more discussion.
Those people included David Townsend, who argued that he didn’t realize the earlier Citizens’ Comments were going to end with Price’s comments without anyone else – including council members – speaking out.
“What are we going to do as a council to let us know this is safe. I don’t feel safe right now,” Townsend said.
When several members of the audience asked Keck why the city was taking leachate, Keck told the crowd it was due to “economics.”
This prompted Suzanne Pogue to take the citizen’s microphone and say she had asked council members before the meeting how much revenue the move generated.
“One told me around $500,000, another one said around $600,000. That’s annually. Then I asked what the annual budget for the city is. … I was told in the neighborhood of $98.5 million. So, the math says the revenue’s only 6-tenths of a percent of the entire budget. That just seems like such a small amount when people have so much unrest and anxiety,” Pogue said.
Keck called the $98 million figure “inflated” because they are spending a large amount of money on infrastructure projects “to fix things that were neglected for nearly a decade.”
He also called into question the timing of the questioning, noting that this was coming two weeks before the election.
“There’s a huge difference between surface water and drinking water, and this is where this is getting so distorted,” Keck said. “They’re mixing a water quality issue, which we’ve never had, … to all of a sudden it’s not safe to live in this community? It’s asinine, it’s a political hack and the timing suggests that.”
Council member Jimmy Eastham spoke up in defense of taking leachate, saying, “I do this job for the interest of the people of this city. And personally, I’m not going to support or be a part of anything that I feel confident is going to harm us. What kind of fool would be?”
He added that he had done some research on his own about leachate and the “forever chemicals.
“Some of the stuff I read stacks up with what she [Price] has to say. Some of it doesn’t. Some of the statistics don’t stack up. We’re not hiding anything. And we’re not purposefully doing anything that’s going to harm you or anyone else. We have to go by the criteria laid out and by the information laid out by the state and federal governments, that’s what we go by. In all due respect, we don’t go by external sources, we go by the governments that are over us, that regulate us,” Eastham said.
With that, Keck finally garnered a first and second motion to end the meeting.
