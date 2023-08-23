A London man connected to a Pulaski case has submitted a plea deal in U.S. District Court in London.
Gary Lee Voiles, Sr., 62, pleaded guilty to Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
In the agreement, he admitted that on August 31, 2022, he was driving a car in which co-defendant John Carico, of Indiana, was a passenger.
Members of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Voiles’ vehicle. When he stopped and exited the vehicle, Carico slid into the drivers seat and led law enforcement on a chase over several miles.
The plea agreement states that the pursuit reached speeds “in excess of 100 mph.”
According to initial reports, the pursuit proceeded to the intersection of Ky. 914 and East Ky. 80, where the suspect turned eastbound toward London. Deputies were joined in the pursuit by law enforcement officers from various agencies, who continued the pursuit to the intersection of Ky. 80 and Ky. 461.
At that point, Carico drove through a then-gravel section of the Ky. 461 construction, then returned to Ky. 80, traveling east until he was successfully stopped at the intersection of East Ky. 80 and Ky. 914.
After securing Carico, law enforcement located a shopping bag on the roadway that contained 741 grams of meth.
“Both defendants gave a statement to police. Carico admitted that he knew there were drugs in the vehicle and that he threw the drugs out the window when he fled. The Defendant (Voiles) stated that he had, earlier in the day, arranged for Carico to sell narcotics to an individual and had taken Carico to that transaction.”
Voiles is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.
Voiles sentencing date has not yet been set. He remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.
Carico also submitted a plea agreement in the matter back in June. His sentencing is set for October 6.
