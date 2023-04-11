The Pulaski County Fire Commission is asking magistrates to consider funding a paid county fire department that could assist volunteer departments and make Pulaski safer when major incidents happen.
Josh Whitis, the fire chief for the Science Hill Volunteer Fire Department, spoke at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting to propose a plan on behalf of the majority of the county’s fire chiefs.
Whitis gave magistrates two options: three shifts of three people each who could staff a firehouse 24/7, or two three-people shifts that could be on duty 12 hours a day during the daytime hours.
He proposed using the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center as the firehouse, as the county already owns that building and it would be the cheapest option, Whitis said.
The reason behind wanting a career-staffed fire department isn’t to take away from any of the volunteer departments, nor to take over any territories, Whitis said.
Rather, it’s a matter of having too few volunteers, especially during daytime hours.
“Manpower issues especially during the daytime when most people are at work, has become a very consuming matter,” Whitis said. “I’ll say the vast majority of fire departments can no longer handle a structure fire on their own. They’re calling in mutual aid, [and] have automatic aid agreements.”
Staffing problems are not unique to Pulaski, he said, as finding volunteers is a nationwide issue.
“[A paid department] is something that would benefit the entire county,” Whitis said. “It is a safety aspect that we’re looking at here. It’s not here to take away from any volunteer fire departments. As a volunteer fire chief, I would love to see a staffed engine company respond automatically to help out.”
He continued: “As fire chiefs, if we’re not basing our decisions on what provides the safest response and conditions to our citizens, our people, and everybody else that’s traveling through Pulaski County, then we’re probably taking the wrong approach to this. We need to focus on what our main priority and mission is and that is public safety, preservation of life and property.”
The paid department would respond to structure fires, accident scenes or any other emergencies where firefighters would normally respond, he said.
Whitis said he understood that the largest obstacle to such a department would be the cost of it.
“The fire commission is funded through the insurance premium tax, and that tax brings in nearly $4 million a year,” Whitis said. “Some of that is allocated to other things, but people of this county are giving nearly $4 million a year for fire protection, communications, and equipment, and I would like to see them have some career firefighters staffed.”
He added that the department would need to look at buying used equipment and firetrucks – if such equipment could not be sourced within the county – because trying to buy a new firetruck is a two- to three-year wait at this time.
He asked magistrates and County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd to consider the proposal during the government’s upcoming budget discussions, which Todd said they would.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the court met in executive session, after which magistrates took action on a personnel issue in open court.
Judge Todd announced that county employee Tim Sizemore, who works in fleet management, was being suspended with pay effective immediately, “until further notice.”
Todd said the suspension was for a violation of personnel policy.
No further information about the suspension was available as of Tuesday.
