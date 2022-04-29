It’s one of Pulaski’s most famous areas to visit – at least for those interested in the paranormal. But one group of ghost hunters is preparing to visit for a different reason. They are planing to help clean up the overgrown cemetery.
Karen Miles with ParaScience Investigations said that she and co-founder Sandra Hughes decided to clean up the area because they saw that it wasn’t being taken care of.
They are gathering up a group of volunteers and plan to be at the cemetery Saturday from 2 p.m. to around 5 or 6 p.m., Miles said. They are welcoming anyone who is willing to help.
“It just needs to be treated better than what it is,” she said.
Soules Chapel is located off of East Ky. 80 in the Shopville/Sugar Hill area.
Miles said the cemetery needs to be mowed, and many of the headstones are laying down or are not in good shape.
“We’ve talked about trying to upright some of those if possible,” Miles said.
The lack of care isn’t confined to just the one cemetery, however. Miles said there are many within the county that are not being taken care of like they should.
But this particular one is sentimental to Miles, she said. It’s where she did a lot of paranormal training when she first started.
“It’s situated in a pretty spot, and whenever I go out, I’m comfortable out there, if that makes sense,” she said.
The history of the area has been well documented, and most people agree on several facts: the original church, called Gragg’s Chapel, was dismantled in 1857 when John P. Ridings bought the property.
A new church was built, becoming the oldest Methodist church in the county. It was named after its bishop, Bishop Soules.
But most people in the area know it for its reputation for being a hot spot for ghosts and spirits – some of them perhaps not so friendly.
Still, Miles said it should be respected and taken care of. She noted that a few years ago there were many headstones vandalized and defaced, and it took a long time to clean that up.
Even now, she is concerned about people who may want to do damage out there.
“We were out there two or three weeks ago,” she said, and while her group was out there another group turned up who acted like they were waiting for her group to leave. She said her group stayed in the cemetery until the other group left because they were concerned they were out there to cause harm.
“I just don’t want to see them destroying what’s already been torn up,” she said.
Anyone who wants more information or wants to volunteer to help can contact the group through their ParaScience Investigators Facebook page.
