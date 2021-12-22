Terry Branscum and Street Warriors for Christ are teaming up to offer a holiday gift to those in need: meal and some winter-weather clothing.
Branscum, who has hosted such gatherings for several years, said this year’s Christmas celebration will be held on Christmas Eve – Friday, December 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be held at the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market at the Citizens National Bank Pavilion on East Mount Vernon Street in Somerset.
Branscum said volunteers will hand out a hot meal to anyone who wants one, no questions asked. Like last year, the meal will be carry-out only.
“Hopefully next year we can sit down and do fellowship with everyone,” he said, noting that in years before the pandemic that was possible.
The meal will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, gravy, biscuits, a dessert and a drink.
For those who are unable to get to the Farmer’s Market building, Branscum said that he and fellow volunteer will schedule to have meals delivered.
Branscum said people could call his number: 606-875-5583; Merrick’s number at 606-271-6025; or Mitzi Poynter at 606305-3546.
In addition to food, the volunteers will also be handing out brand-new clothing. They will have sweatshirts, jackets, toboggans and gloves, Branscum said.
Branscum said that the groups Thanksgiving meal went smoothly, with around 381 meals being handed out.
“It’s the smoothest one we had. The help makes a difference,” he said. “… Our community is really backing us and its making a big difference.”
For those who are looking to volunteer, Branscum said they don’t turn away help.
“We turn no one away. We’ve got people volunteering, but we graciously, with open arms, accept anybody that wants to come and help.”
