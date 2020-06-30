The COVID19-delayed 2020 primary elections are over and the Kentucky State Board of Elections began releasing results before noon Tuesday. Here are some highlights affecting Pulaski County:
• Congressman Hal Rogers, Somerset, is the Republican nominee for a 21st two-year term representing Kentucky 5th Congressional District. Rogers swamped Gerado Serrano 61,114 to 6,037 with 24 of 30 counties, including Pulaski, reporting. He will face Democrat Matthew Ryan Best in November's General Election.
• Rick Girdler, a Somerset insurance agent, ousted challenger Larry Sears Nichols, Eubank, 14,140 to 3,923 to become the Republican nominee for a second, four-year term as state senator from the 15th Senatorial District made up of Pulaski, Lincoln and Boyle counties. He is unopposed in November.
• Incumbent Ken Upchurch, R-Monticello, beat Rhett Ramsey 4,357 to 3,276 for the GOP nomination as state representative from the 52nd House District. Pulaski County precincts in the 52nd District are Somerset 5D Neighborhood, Bronston North 38, West Burnside County 36W, Bourbon West 10W, Burnside County 36A, Naomi East 44 and Okalona 16. Upchurch has no Democratic opposition in the General Election.
• David Meade, R-Stanford, was unopposed for the GOP nomination for another term as state representative from the 80th House District. He has no Democratic opposition this fall Pulaski County precincts in the 80th District are West Somerset 5B, Saline 11, Somerset 3B Library, Girdler 12, Ansel 21, Buncombe 24, Somerset 1 Library, Somerset 3A Huffaker, Mt. Zion 47, Eubank 25, Estesburg 26, Somerset 2 City Hall, Somerset 4A Rocky Hollow, Somerset 4B Meece Middle, Somerset 5A Langdon Street, Ferguson 8, Somerset 5E Grand Central and Somerset 6 South End.
• Joshua Branscum edged Mark F. Polston 5,510 to 4,194 for the GOP nomination for state representative from the 83rd House District. Branscum has no Democratic opposition in the November election and will succeed veteran State Representative Jeff Hoover who did not file for reelection. Eighty Third District precincts in Pulaski County are Nancy No. 15, Harrison No. 17, Firebrook No. 11F, Oak Hill No. 11, Namoi West No. 44, Hickory Nut No. 19 and Fall Branch 18.
• Shane Baker slipped by Wes Hargis and two other candidates for the Republican nomination as state representative in the 85th House District. Baker was favorite of 2,965 voters; Hargis, 2,649. Baker has no Democratic opposition to succeed Tommy Turner who did not seek reelection. Pulaski County precincts in House District 85 are Science Hill City 22, Science Hill County 23, Norwood 42, Caney Fork, 13, Price 27, Goodhope-Hazeldell 28, Vaught 43, Catron 31, Dallas 45, Somerset 3C Saddlebrook, Rush Branch 14, Parker 9, Mark 30, Bourbon East 10E, Mayfield 32, Colo 35, Mt. Victory 33, Gilliland 40, Somerset 5C Mall, Burnside City 36, East Burnside County 36E, Gamblin 37, Bronston South 38 and Sloans Valley 39.
• Teresa Whitaker and Walter F. Maguire will square off in November to serve the unexpired term of Circuit Judge David Tapp who was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Whitaker with 6,371 votes and Maguire with 5,976 votes, outpolled Jerry J. Cox, Daryl K. Day and A. C. Donahue. The judicial vacancy, currently filled by Cox by appointment, is in the 28th District, Division 1.
