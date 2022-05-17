Tim Price ran under the slogan, “This is Tim. Vote for him.”
And Pulaski County did just that.
Price beat his fellow County Clerk’s office employee Samantha Owens in Tuesday’s Primary Election results to become the new Pulaski County Clerk, a position that oversees motor vehicle registration, property tax bill preperation, elections and voter registration, and many other basic functions of municipal life.
Owens was the Chief Deputy Clerk, and had received endorsement from current County Clerk Linda Burnett. But when the dust settled on Tuesday and all the results were in, Price had topped Owens by over 2,000 votes (7,787 to 5,461, 58.78 percent vs. 41.22 percent), and had indeed already established a lead in the early voting tally, 60.59 percent against Owens’ 39.41.
“This has been 16 years in the making,” said Price. “Before I ever started at the Clerk’s office, I ran for the job. (Former County Clerk) Ralph (Troxtell) hired me. ... I can’t describe how it feels. It’s just amazing.”
Price has focused on things like renewals, transfers, and titles in his role at the clerk’s office. When in office, he’d like to improve customer service — “I’ve been in the car business for close to 37 years and when I went to work (for the clerk), that really helped me with knowing what people needed; I’ve always been a person that if you came into the office and I waited on you, I would do everything I could to help you with whatever your problem was” — and also wants to work on the office’s phone system.
“We went to a new system, automated, but it doesn’t seem to have worked out well,” he said. “The biggest complaint I’ve gotten over the last year from customers is, ‘I can’t get through to talk to anybody.’ So I’m going to have to see what I can do. I will improve on our phone service, whatever way I can.”
He credited his win to the people who got behind him and believed in him, including his church family at Pleasant View Baptist Church; “I’ve had a lot of people from other churches that have really helped me, and I give the Lord the praise and glory for everything,” he said.
Price noted that many people would come up to him while campaigning and recall how he helped them at the clerk’s office once with something they needed.
“Time and time again, I heard that,” he said.
He said that he has no ill feelings toward Owens and will be able to work well with her in the same office. “It’s unfortunate that if you want that job, the only thing you can do is run for it, and I admire people who are willing to put themselves out there,” he noted. “Samantha is a good person. She knows her stuff. I have nothing negative to say about Samantha Owens.”
Price did admit that Burnett’s support of Owens “made a strain,” but said he was used to it, as Troxtell did the same for Burnett the last time Price ran for the position.
“You would hope that they would stay out of it when you’ve got two from the same office, but they have their reasons,” he said. “I hope that never comes to me that way. If there’s two running from the office, I don’t intend to pick one over the other, or at least be public about it.
“There’s one thing about it, I need everybody in that office,” he added. “We were probably split 50-50 in support in that office for me and Samantha. Those people that supported Samantha, I have no desire to do any type of retaliation. I’m just not that type of person. It takes every one of us. One person can’t go in and do that job. It takes everybody in that office, and I intend to use everybody in that office.”
Owens was contacted for comment Tuesday night but did not respond by deadline.
Another county office saw no change, as Clyde Strunk won a third term as Pulaski County Coroner, defeating challenger Jessica Martin, an EMT.
“It’s always good to be able to say you won an election,” said Strunk. “Our election was not heated, it was not argumentative. Jessica is a beautiful girl and a fine lady. She’ll go well in life, whatever she chooses to be. To be honest, she’s done well for her first time out (in an election). She got a lot of votes and I admire her for that.”
Strunk earned 68.86 percent of the vote, with 8,787 total, while Martin, the wife of Burnside Fire Chief James Martin, took 3,973 votes, or 31.14 percent.
“I think I’ve done a good job. I have not had any complaints as far as the coroner’s office,” said Strunk. “I’ve loved and ministered to the families. I’m just honored to be able to say that the county believed in me.”
Martin seemed upbeat when contacted, and, “I plan on running again, and I thank everybody for their support.”
With no Democratic challengers, the Primary Election effectively decided the outcome of these two races among local Republican candidates.
