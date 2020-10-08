In the snark-saturated sphere of social media, the major talking point from Wednesday night's debate between the vice presidential candidates from the two major parties was the fly that landed on Mike Pence's head and stayed there for an uncomfortably long period of time.
Because there is no Insect Party in American politics, however, it is left to the chairpersons of the local Republican and Democratic parties to weigh in on the actual issues discussed during the second debate to occur in the weeks leading up to the November General Election.
One thing Republican chairman Bill Turpen and the Democratic Party counterpart Dr. Rodney Casada definitely agree on: This debate, between incumbent Pence and challenger Kamala Harris, went much better than the last one, between Pence's ticket topper Donald Trump and Harris' Joe Biden.
That previous debate was marked by frequent interruptions, hostility between the candidates, and an overall messy feeling from supporters of both candidates. Wednesday night's affair was much more by-the-book, between the calm Pence and animated Harris.
"I think it's just the difference of the personalities," said Casada. "President Trump has that personality that he'll be in charge, no matter what. I think Harris and Pence were a lot more civil toward one another, even though they disagree on policy. ... I was glad to watch that debate. I don't have a problem with people discussing things and bringing out the issues, whether they're for or against them, when they treat people civilly."
Turpen thought Pence was "excellent" in the debate, which was held in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"I thought he did a great job drawing very distinctly what each (person) stood for," said Turpen. "Pence showed you've got to be able to get your point made. If you're just yelling over each other, you can't do that. Pence went on to make his points even after the moderator said his time is up, Sometimes you just have to do that and finish your sentence. I thought he did a really good job with that. ... He did a great job expressing what he and the Trump administration stands for, and what the Biden-Harris administration stands for."
Harris, meanwhile, "came across as arrogant or condescending several times in her expressions," said Turpen. He was particularly critical of Harris' non-answer to the question of whether her administration would try to "pack" the Supreme Court, or add seats to the historically nine-person body so as to get in more judges that share her party's ideological perspective. Pence repeatedly asked if Biden's administration would try to do this, and Harris responded either by sharing an anecdote about Abraham Lincoln relating to when a justice should be nominated, or by talking about the race of Trump's own appointments to federal courts, neither time addressing Pence's question directly.
"She danced around (the question) and never even answered it," said Turpen. "It was a moment of clarity. When he said for the record that she never answered, she never retorted. She knew she didn't."
That was Pence's strongest moment, standing firmly and clearly on that position against packing the court.
"There's no doubt the way (the debate) went last night that (the Democrats) are going to try (to do that)," said Turpen. "I always think, you add so many seats, then if the Republicans win again, they put two or three more on — where do you stop?"
Casada actually felt that was a strong point of Harris' performance (as well as her opponent's) during the debate — her ability to dodge a question.
"They were both great as far as avoiding questions they didn't really want to answer," said Casada. "She did a great job of avoiding the question on the Supreme Court; he did a great job of not answering on health care and abortion issues. I think nobody made a major gaffe as to where it hurt either side."
Is not answering a question a valid debate strategy? "It think that is called punting, or kicking the can down the road," said Casada. "Certain issues, (candidates) don't take a stand on until after the election to avoid sticking your foot in your mouth, and come to a consensus after the election."
Meanwhile, Harris was strong in questioning how the president has handled his own experience testing positive for COVID-19, said Casada. "The way he pulled off the mask and went back to the Oval Office, to me that's reckless," he said. "I'd hope he'd be thinking about other people, not about politics. We all know he's strong and vital, but I feel he needs to watch it. I think her strongest point was talking about that."
Turpen thought that Pence's composed performance could help make up ground potentially lost by Trump's aggressiveness with some voters, though how much of a difference any one thing makes is questionable.
"Some people say the polling has gone against the Trump campaign somewhat, but this selection isn't over. A lot can happen between now and (the final count)," said Turpen. "This campaign is still wide open, but boy, the difference (between the tickets) was drawn last night. If you have any misconceptions about what one or the other stands for, I think it was clarified last night."
Said Casada, "I'm not sure if anybody wins. I think they just try not to make any gaffes. It's one of those things where both sides claim victory — people who are for Pence are saying he won, people who are for Harris are saying she won — and that's just the way it is."
