With October comes a chill in the air — and chills up the spine.
That’s the way it’s been for over a decade now, as ‘Walker Weekend’ has served as sort of an unofficial introduction to the Halloween season for Pulaski County with plenty of frightful looks and fun activities.
And much like a zombie crawling from its crypt and returning from the chthonic depths, the 12th-annual Walker Weekend and Zombie Walk is coming back Saturday, October 8, being held once again at the Eubank City Park.
The event, held by the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club (SJWC) and sponsored by the Don Franklin Family of Dealerships, started out primarily as a sort of parade of people dressed in zombie costumes and make-up along downtown Somerset streets, back at the height of popularity for the television show “The Walking Dead.”
But it’s evolved over time, becoming less about the one particular ghoul and more a sort of Halloween-season festival, a chance to dress up and have fall fun with a twisted twist.
“I think it is (still popular) but in a different way,” said SJWC’s Wynona Padgett of the event. “Zombies have kind of lost their luster. I think that zombies have always been a part of Halloween costumes and haunted houses, it’s just not the big thing. and we’ve kind of moved away. We still call it the ‘Zombie Walk’ but we’ve merged into being more of a fall festival, with zombies and other characters. It kind of kicks off the season, I think.”
Everything will open up at 2 p.m. on October 8, and likely go until about 10 p.m.
Activities include:
• The annual Creepy Cake Contest, which benefits the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, and then an auction to purchase those cakes involved. Categories exist for amateur adults, professionals, and children. Bring your cake to the shelter at the park between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. and the cakes will be judged started at 3 p.m.
“When we say ‘creepy’ it doesn’t have to be gory ‘creepy’; it can be funny ‘creepy’ or it can even be something more fall-related that is a little Halloween-ish,” said Padgett. “It doesn’t have to be elaborate. The professionals really go for the elaborate, but we expect them to.”
• The Jeepers Creepers Jeep Show, a new feature allowing Jeep owners to bring their vehicles, decorate them in colorful and creepy ways, and hand out candy;
• Blood donation drive with the Bloodmobile;
• COVID vaccines and boosters from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.;
• Relay for Life fundraising and activities;
• Haunted hayrides;
• Food drive for God’s Food Pantry;
• Arts, crafts and inflatables;
• Contests for the most “Marvelous Mullet” and “Bodacious Beard” as well as “Sanderson Sister” lookalikes from the movie “Hocus Pocus.”
The annual costume contest will function differently this year, said Padgett. The event has had a hard time getting people spotted earlier in the day to stay for the contest judging later in the evening. So this year, those interested in having their costumes judged can register between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and pay $5 to be in the contest. They will be given five tickets and a bag, and tickets can be sold for people to vote on their favorite costumes, 25 cents per ticket or five for $1. Those in the contest have until 7:30 p.m. to go around and get people to vote with their tickets.
“It’s something we’re doing to try to make the costume contest a little more fun and exciting,” said Padgett. “Say somebody gets enough tickets in their bag for $50 worth of tickets, then we’ll split that with them, but the winners will get $25, at least.”
Pep & Pizzazz Dance Studio will return to teach the popular Michael Jackson “Thriller” dance routine. Those interested can come at 7 p.m. and rehearse before the dance is performed at the event.
“It’s a quick dance to learn,” said Padgett. “Anybody that wants to be a part of it can be a part of it.”
There will also be live entertainment, with three bands playing during the day: Coyote Waits, Potential Alibi, and Thunderstryke.
The Storyteller, the popular skeletal character who weaves traditional tales of terror, will be at the event Saturday, as well as doing his normal presentation at The Shine House on Friday, October 7, starting at 7:30 p.m. Delainey Bowers will also weave spooky yarns from Appalachian folklore as part of the “Scary Stories and Other Tales,” sponsored by Watershed Arts Alliance.
And, of course, there’s the actual “Zombie Walk” through the park, as always.
Padgett also says they expect about 40 vendors for food and other things to be present, which is a large number that organizers are pleased with.
“A lot of it has to do with the fact that we had such a great year last year,” said Padgett. “We had a huge turnout last year.”
