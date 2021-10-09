The 2021 Zombie Walk — being held at Eubank City Park for the second year— is bringing the spooky to the northern part of Pulaski County this Saturday.
One of the most popular events hosted by the Somerset Junior Woman's Club, the Halloween-themed festival encourages those attending to dress up as zombies or other favorite undead characters. It's currently underway until 9:15 p.m.
Typically capped by a walk to the tune "Thriller," this year's event has attracted a steady crowd including Michael Jackson impersonator Ray Jackson of Stanford and boyfriend Taner Bowles of Mount Sterling. Bowles was dressed as another famous Michael — Myers of the "Halloween" movie franchise.
"We're both horror fanatics," Jackson said of their reason to attend.
Zeremieh Wallace brought his family from Russell County for the second year. "It looks like they have more stuff," he said as his group arrived, noting last year's event was hampered a bit by rain.
Some were enjoying the park's newest feature, the Readers to Leaders Story Book Trail which opened in July.
"The trail is really cool and we have a variety of vendors," Sally Blocher, volunteer coordinator with the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, said of the festival. "I'm enjoying it a lot."
Look in Tuesday's edition for additional details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.