They're coming to get you ... to have some fun.
The 2021 edition of Walker Weekend — the community event presented by the Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) that's all about the creepy and kooky side of October — takes place this Friday and Saturday, and people are ready to have some Halloween-season fun, whether they're dressing up as creatures of the night, or just sporting a stop-'em-dead mullet.
And while the festival started with a focus on zombies, as the "Walking Dead" was at the height of its popularity, it's evolved into something much wider and more wonderful.
"To a large extent, (it's) a fall festival," said SWJC's Wynona Padgett. "There are so many other parts we would like to add. We would like to add maybe a car show to it, or a motorcycle show. Maybe a scarecrow-making contest next year, or something like that."
Even this year, there are new things. Walker Weekend and Zombie Walk attendees are used to having their costumes and make-up work judged, but this year will feature a "Marvelous Mullet" contest, a "Bodacious Beard" contest, and a "Sanderson Sister Lookalike" contest, referring to the three witches from the popular 1993 film "Hocus Pocus" — come looking like witch the fits you, or get your friends and put together all three.
Meanwhile, throughout the day, organizers will be looking for the "absolute best" adult and child costumes, and between 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m., those winners will be announced and given a monetary prize.
Things get underway Friday night, in downtown Somerset. First, there's latest SJWC History Walk edition, the Ghost Walk, featuring actors portraying notable figures from Pulaski's past at areas around town where those individuals' spirits are felt to endure in some form or fashion. Meet at the flagpoles at the Somerset Energy Center at 5:30 p.m. where tickets go on sale; groups start going out at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and proceeds are split between the non-profit SJWC and the Stone by Stone restoration project for Somerset City Cemetery.
Historical figures this year include Alma Tibbals (played by Robyn Aker), Clara Morrow (portrayed by Caroline Neal), Elgie Woods (played by Susan Elmore), and Everest Girdler (portrayed by Michael Radford).
At 8 p.m., the spooky skeletal Storyteller returns, a Walker Weekend favorite annually, for "Scary Stories & Other Tales," once again at The Shine House, located at 402 North Main Street. The event, sponsored by Watershed Arts Alliance, is free and will be outdoors on the front lawn unless it rains; bringing a lawn chair or blanket is recommended.
"It's for all ages," said Padgett. "Kids especially love the Storyteller, who is also known as Mitchell Stewart Teller."
Seasonal music as people arrive will be provided by June Burton, Jimmy Seville, and Steve Kernstock. Additionally, Benjamin Foster with Midnight in Kentucky podcast will speak about Appalachian oddities and lore.
The Storyteller will also appear at Saturday's main event, which, for the second straight year, will take place at Eubank City Park off of Ky. 70 in Eubank. It's free to attend, and the list of the day's events includes:
9 a.m. Registration for the "Scarecrow Scramble" one-mile fun run at shelter no. 1; race follows at 10 a.m.
2 p.m. Gates and vendors open; Creepy Cake entries open at shelter no. 1; inflatables open ($5 ride all day); hayrides by the Eubank Fire Department; canned food drive at SJWC booth at shelter no. 1; Relay for Life fundraising activities; Mobile J&J vaccine clinic in main parking lot;
2:30 p.m. Zombie Walk Blood Drive at Blood Mobile in main parking lot;
3 p.m. Creepy Cake Judging Contest at shelter no. 1; winners announcement and live auction until 4 p.m.;
3:15 p.m. Pulaski County Humane Society Feature at shelter no. 1 stage;
4 p.m. Relay for Life Feature at shelter no. 1 stage;
4:15 Scary Stories with the Storyteller at shelter no. 1;
5:15 p.m. Coyote Waits first set at shelter no. 1;
6 p.m. Wildlife Matters Rehab Haven Feature at shelter no. 1;
6 p.m. Coyote Waits second set at shelter no. 1;
7 p.m. Sanderson Sister and Bodacious Beard contest at shelter no. 1;
7:15 p.m. Coyote Waits third set at shelter no. 1;
8 p.m. Marvelous Mullet Contest and Best Costumes awards at shelter no. 1;
8:15 p.m. Gravel Switch first set – shelter no. 2;
9 p.m. Zombie Walk Parade along park walking trail;
9:15 p.m. Gravel Switch next set at shelter #1.
Of course, the "Zombie Walk" parade has always been a part of the event, going down the streets of Somerset, and this year translated to Eubank Park. Padgett knows some people still prefer the downtown atmosphere, but Eubank has been scary good for the event — and noted they might even do related events in other parts of the county in the future.
"We're not opposed to bringing it back to Somerset, it's just a matter of logistics," she said. "A lot of people really like it being in Eubank, and we know the City of Eubank enjoys having us there. It makes it easier for Lincoln County, Rockastle County, Casey County folks to come. It's kind of spreading it out across the county."
Padgett urged people to bring money and bid big on the Creepy Cakes, as the money goes to benefit the Pulaski County Humane Society.
She's also looking forward to favorable fall conditions on Saturday to make for a great turnout.
"It looks to be fairly warm, a little chilly at night," she said. "I think it's going to be good hayride weather. Eubank Fire Department is giving hayrides throughout the day, so that should be fun."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.