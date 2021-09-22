It's awfully hard to kill a zombie — or a Walker Weekend.
The Somerset Junior Woman's Club (SJWC) has struggled a bit with their events this fall, canceling the SomerHarvest meal as COVID-19 rates became a bigger factor. But the annual Pulaski County Walker Weekend — the Halloween season-themed event where people dress up as zombies and all sorts of colorful and creepy characters — is still on, scheduled for Saturday, October 9.
Like last year, the event will be held at Eubank City Park, located along Ky. 70 in the northern Pulaski community of Eubank, with some other events surrounding it in different locations.
"We feel like (Eubank's park) is a place where we can social-distance really well, because there's plenty of space there," said Wynona Padgett of the SJWC. "We feel like it's very safe. We don't have to worry about shutting down the street to do anything. We don't have kids running back and forth across city streets. It's fairly well-contained because there's a fence around most of the perimeter of it, so we can just kind of control things a little bit better."
The location may also make it more convenient to not just Somerset residents but some from other counties, like Lincoln and Casey, noted Padgett.
"After we lost our date (at the Judicial Center plaza; the normal time for the walk was reserved by another party) last year and had to move (the event), we found that Eubank was very receptive and wants us there," said Padgett. "I'm not saying the City of Somerset doesn't, but (Eubank) appreciates having something in their community.
"I know that there are people who are disappointed that we're not bringing it back to downtown Somerset," she added, "but we really feel like this is a good location for us and we hope that people will migrate up north a little bit if they're used to being a part of this."
The Friday night before, the ghost-themed History Walk and Scary Stories and Other Tales, an annual favorite for seasonal spooky storytelling, will both take place in downtown Somerset.
The next day, the fun gets fully underway in Eubank, including a new "Scarecrow Scramble" one mile fun run Saturday morning, and contests to judge the best mullet and the best beard.
Regular favorites coming back include the Creepy Cake Contest — with categories for amateurs, professionals and children — where the artfully designed confections will be auctioned off to benefit the Pulaski County Humane Society. The adult and the child with the best costumes will respectively be awarded for their efforts as well, and the festival will again be doing a blood drive as part of the day's activities.
Padgett noted that the Zombie Walk itself — which will take place around the park, rather than the streets of Somerset — is really "no longer the big deal," even though it was essentially the main attraction when the event started. Rather, it's the festival-like feel of Walker Weekend — something families can attend and enjoy, said Padgett — with vendors, live music, food, and all sorts of things to do.
The schedule for the event yet is not finalized, but that information will be available closer to time of the event.
Even though COVID numbers "are still an issue" and concern Padgett, the outdoor nature of the Walker Weekend event leads her to feel it will be safer than some other events that have been canceled. She says that they will encourage (but not require) attendees to wear masks — and this event may be an opportunity to creatively decorate them if one wishes — and want people to use common sense. If you're feeling sick, don't come out into the crowd.
"Pretty much follow the recommendations for any other large event that is happening around the area," she said.
